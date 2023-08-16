American Airlines flight from Logan delayed Monday after close call with Spirit Airlines

“The controller cancelled the takeoff clearance for the American Airlines Boeing 737 out of an abundance of caution,” the FAA said.

Pilots on American Airlines Flight 457Q were instructed to cancel takeoff at about 12:50 p.m. after an air traffic controller observed that Spirit Airlines Flight 1444 was coming close to the yellow lines indicating where a plane must stop as it approaches a runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Federal aviation officials are investigating after an American Airlines flight out of Logan International Airport in Boston had to abort its takeoff Monday afternoon following a close call with a Spirit Airlines plane, officials said.

American Airlines said its flight from Boston to Chicago “returned to the gate prior to departure following a cancelled takeoff clearance that was issued by the air traffic controller.”

The flight ultimately left for O’Hare International Airport at 2:38 p.m., the airline said.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we apologize for the delay in our customers’ travel plans,” American Airlines said.

Spirit Airlines Flight 1444 is a daily flight from Atlanta to Boston, scheduled to arrive at Logan at 1 p.m., according to the airline’s website.

In a brief statement, Spirit Airlines said it is cooperating with the investigation.

“The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we will provide any necessary assistance to the FAA as they look into this matter,” Spirit said.

