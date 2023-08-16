Man charged in brutal attack on woman in South End due in court for dangerousness hearing

Amos F. Sykes was arrested by Boston police shortly after he attacked the woman from behind on Columbus Avenue, grabbed her in a headlock and dragged her down to Crite Park while she called out for help, according to court records. A neighbor, Sam Holder, rushed over from his sixth-floor residence on Columbus Avenue and fought off the woman’s attacker, according to records and Holder.

The Quincy man charged with brutally attacking a woman in the South End Saturday night is scheduled to face prosecutors in a Boston courtroom Wednesday who will argue he is too dangerous to be freed on bail, according to court records.

Sykes, 30, is facing six charges, including assault with intent to rape, strangulation or suffocation with serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with serious bodily injury in Boston Municipal Court, according to court records. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf at his arraignment on Monday.

He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled to be held Wednesday. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office will have to convince the judge that Sykes’ alleged actions on Monday, along with any prior convictions he might have, together show that members of the public would be at risk if he was freed on bail.

The judge can order pre-trial detention for 120 days while the case against Sykes is pending in district court, records show.

According to police, the woman was walking on Columbus Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday when Sykes grabbed her from behind. Several people heard the woman screaming and saw Sykes punching her in the head as he sat on top of her, police said. Some of her clothing had been removed.

“This was a nightmarish attack that left the victim bloodied and bruised, and would likely have resulted in an even worse outcome if not for the extraordinarily brave intervention of a Good Samaritan,” Hayden said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital with what officers described as “major injuries,” police said.

This is a developing story.





