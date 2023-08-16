Anthony Grasso, WWII vet who gave thanks to the officer who saved his life, dies at 98

“The last words I heard from him were, ‘I need to call in. Give me the phone,’ " Mr. Grasso recalled in a 2021 Globe interview . “He was picking up the phone and, ‘Boom!’ I went flying in the air, the blood spilling out of my neck. The next thing I know, I woke up two weeks later in a hospital in Paris.”

First Lieutenant Frank DuBose and Private Anthony Grasso were carefully crossing an open field on Nov. 2, 1944, scouting enemy positions during the bloody Battle of Hürtgen Forest in Germany, when the officer thought he spotted Nazi soldiers in nearby woods and turned to Mr. Grasso, who carried a 40-pound backpack of radio equipment.

Advertisement

That moment linked the men forever. DuBose died that day, and because he was standing between the shell explosion and his radioman, his body was the shield that saved Mr. Grasso’s life, leaving the young private from Needham with a lifelong unanswerable question: “I would ask, ‘Why him? Why not the both of us?’ “

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

For decades he wondered where DuBose had been buried, until a writer researching that World War II battle located the lieutenant’s Camden, S.C., grave. That gave Mr. Grasso a chance, at 96, to visit the cemetery, stand by the tombstone, and salute his friend.

“I hope we meet again in the future,” he said as he stood at DuBose’s gravesite in May 2021 — eyes filled with tears, hands gripping the headstone. “God bless you, and thank you.”

Mr. Grasso, whose health had failed this month, died Sunday in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham. He was 98 and had lived in Norwood most of his life, staying until the end in the home he had shared with his late wife, Sarah.

For more than three-quarters of a century, Mr. Grasso carried with him a profound gratitude for Frank Dubose. In 2021, he traveled to the grave of his comrade in South Carolina to say thank you for saving his life. Sean Rayford for The Boston Globe

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here,” he said of DuBose in the Globe interview before traveling to South Carolina two years ago.

Advertisement

More than 30,000 US troops were killed, wounded, or declared missing in action during the Battle of Hürtgen Forest. The terrain was daunting, the Nazi forces well-positioned.

When the blast killed DuBose, Mr. Grasso was hospitalized until he returned to the United States.

“After I got wounded, I said to myself, ‘He never made it,’ " Mr. Grasso told the Globe in the interview at his Norwood home, and for years he didn’t know where to go to pay respects. “Who do you contact?”

A graduate of Clemson University, DuBose was from Camden, S.C., and had married Betty Rentz a year before he was killed in action.

His remains were brought back to Camden in 1949, according to a Clemson alumni tribute page. Along with Betty, who remarried and died in 2013, DuBose left his parents and sisters.

For Mr. Grasso, healing from his combat wounds was a long process. Dealing with DuBose’s death never ended as he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“There was a wound in his soul,” Joseph M. Pereira, who with John L. Wilson coauthored the 2020 book “All Souls Day: The World War II Battle and the Search for a Lost US Battalion,” told the Globe in 2021.

Pereira located DuBose’s grave, and three people in Quincy led fundraising efforts to help Mr. Grasso, his caregiver, and his family travel to South Carolina for the 2021 visit.

Advertisement

“The wound that lingered up until this very weekend was the pain and the guilt of being a survivor,” Pereira said in May 2021. “But I see the healing continuing to this day, this hour. I see this taking a huge burden off his shoulders.”

Mr. Grasso, with his World War II medals, including a Purple Heart. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Anthony Gerardo Grasso was born on Oct. 3, 1924, in Needham, where he grew up.

One of five siblings, he was a son of Anthony Grasso, a painting contractor, and Michelina Rainone, a homemaker — both immigrants from Foggia, Italy.

Mr. Grasso “grew up on a farm in Needham,” his daughter said. “Whenever we would drive on 128 and went by Muzi Ford he would say, ‘That’s where I grew up and it’s not there anymore.’ "

Her father, she added, “remembered everything about his childhood. He would tell us all kinds of stories.”

While being interviewed for “All Souls Day,” he could still lead a visitor on a tour of Needham memories during a drive through town: his elementary, middle, and high schools, stores he had frequented, places he had lived, and the train station from which he departed during World War II.

A Needham High School senior, Mr. Grasso was drafted just before turning 18 in October 1942.

“I know he wanted to play baseball and football,” his daughter Donna Dunn said after he died, “and he didn’t have that opportunity.”

Instead, he was inducted into the Army and headed to Europe.

Advertisement

As DuBose’s radioman, Mr. Grasso was always at the side of his lieutenant — all the way to the moment of the shell blast.

“He took the brunt of the blow and I can never forget it,” Mr. Grasso told Bill Shields of WBZ-TV in 2021.

Afterward, while convalescing at a London hospital, Mr. Grasso briefly met up with his brother Frederick, who was passing through on his way to the front lines.

In the “All Souls Day” interview, Mr. Grasso said the brothers shared a Thanksgiving meal before Frederick left for combat.

When Mr. Grasso returned home, a Purple Heart recipient, he finished his high school diploma and took a job with Sealtest Dairy, driving throughout New England for 47 years, memorizing the best routes for making deliveries.

“Two weeks ago, if you asked him where a street was in Boston, he could still tell you how to get to it,” Donna said.

At one stop he met Sarah Boulis. “I think she was a secretary and he was making a delivery,” Donna said.

Sarah and Anthony married in 1954. Mrs. Grasso died in 2009.

They had three daughters, Karen Bruce of Bluffton, S.C., Linda Mooney of Longmeadow, and Donna, who lives in Mattapoisett. Mr. Grasso also leaves his sister, Mary Ricci of Boynton Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. George Orthodox Church in Norwood. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood.

Advertisement

Especially after their daughters were grown, Mr. Grasso and his wife “traveled quite a bit,” Donna said. “They went to Aruba, they went on a lot of cruises, Vegas, Hawaii. My father went to Italy a couple of times to visit where his parents grew up.”

Mr. Grasso “was just very jovial all the time and very giving,” she said. “He made us proud by being such a hero in the war.”

When he discussed his World War II service, “he remembered everything,” Donna said. “He remembered his father dropping him off at the train station. He probably could have told you what he ate for breakfast.”

Lieutenant Frank DuBose James LeRoy Belk American Legion Post

On Memorial Day weekend in 2021, as Mr. Grasso visited DuBose’s grave, a grandson and a friend helped him stand from his wheelchair.

As tears flowed, Mr. Grasso placed a white rose on the headstone.

“You gave your life to save mine,” he told his friend.

A reunion, of soldiers from 1944. Sean Rayford for The Boston Globe

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.