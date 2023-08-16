Swampscott to cut down 100-year-old beech tree as new disease plagues New England communities

But age has caught up to the beech tree. Its branches are bare after its lime-green leaves did not return in spring. Now, despite its deeply rooted presence, the beech tree will be cut down soon.

It has withstood winds howling in from the sea. Its thick trunk and wide-spreading branches are a stately presence in the public park in this North Shore community.

SWAMPSCOTT — The grand beech tree has stood for 100 years in Linscott Park, providing a reprieve from the sun on hot days for children and adults who visit the grassy spot across from the ocean.

The tree is believed to have fallen victim to beech leaf disease, which has spread quickly through the Northeast in recent years. Along with severe droughts, the disease has taken a toll on these treasured trees.

“The fact that this tree is dead is an important thing,” said Jim Olivetti, chair of the town’s tree committee. “The area is historic, not just the tree.”

Beech leaf disease has been found in every county in the state and has been heavily impacting trees in the region, even if it is not the immediate cause of a tree’s death, said Nicole Keleher, director of the state’s Forest Health Program.

“There may be times where a tree has beech leaf disease, but that’s not what kills it,” Keleher said. “But it is a stressor because sometimes old beech trees can be negatively impacted by things like drought over time or other insect feeding.”

A combination of beech leaf disease and severe drought in past summers could have ultimately been the cause of the tree’s demise, Keleher said.

The tree will be cut down by the town’s Department of Public Works, Olivetti said, depending on when scheduling allows. The DPW could not be reached for comment.

Keleher said the disease, first identified in 2012 in Ohio, was detected in Massachusetts in June 2020 in Plymouth. The disease is caused by nematodes, or microscopic roundworms, that are present in buds over the winter. The first sign of infection can be seen when dark stripes run alongside the veins of its leaves. As the population builds, more leaves will have even more stripes, until entire leaves come out darkened and crumpled.

“As the disease progresses, it just keeps stressing trees out by reducing the foliage, reducing their ability to photosynthesize, and eventually it just decimates the canopy so the tree doesn’t support any leaves,” Keleher said.

Observable changes to leaves can only be viewed in the spring as new symptoms do not show up in the middle of the year, she added. Beech leaf disease spreads easily to neighboring trees through water droplets, wind, insects, and birds, among other airborne organisms and particles.

Since local tree wardens hold the power to make decisions to cut down trees, Keleher says the department does not have precise data on the number of cases in the state. Instead, her team focuses on monitoring and surveying the disease through on-the-ground work and public reporting.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people that say they have these beautiful old trees that are older than their house, and that is really hard to hear and not have really good advice or guidance at this point,” she said.

The tree at Linscott Park looked lonely on one recent day. Its bumpy roots are a reminder of a once-healthy tree. While the leaves are green and plentiful on other trees in the park, the beech tree is barren. All around, parents and kids moseyed through Linscott Park, stopping to picnic or ride the swings.

“It’s a kids’ area and a very family-oriented place,” said Kim Schmidt of Lynn, who visits the park because of its close proximity to her home.

Schmidt said she brings her 4-year-old and 9-month-old daughters to the park often.

“In today’s age, we can’t lose any more trees,” Schmidt said as her daughters played nearby.

Boylston resident Lisa Call began visiting the park with her 5-year-old nephew Colin during the pandemic, when she would watch him a few times a week.

“I’m sad to hear it, but look at it,” Call said pointing to the tree. “It clearly needs to come down.”









Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her @AlysaGuffeyNews.