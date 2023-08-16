Boston police officer suspended for off-duty theft at Everett casino

Leo was off duty when she “removed money from a lost wallet” at the casino on Aug. 7, 2022, which led to an internal affairs investigation, Cox’s order said.

Officer Rebecca Leo, who is assigned to the department’s Bureau of Administration and Technology, is suspended from July 3 until Oct. 1, the order said.

A Boston police officer is serving an unpaid three-month suspension for stealing money out of a wallet she found at the Encore Boston Harbor casino, according to a personnel order issued by Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox.

The investigation concluded that Leo violated two policies of the Boston Police Department for conduct unbecoming a police officer and larceny under $250, according to the Aug. 10 order.

Under the terms of “a last-chance settlement,” Leo agreed to the 90-day suspension, to be followed by three years of probation which will expire on July 3, 2026, the order said.

The union that represents rank-and-file officers, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

It was not immediately clear if formal charges had been brought against Leo, or if she had hired a lawyer.

A spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office has jurisdiction over the casino.

Requests for comment were not immediately returned by Campbell’s office on Wednesday evening.

















