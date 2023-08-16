BPS fully staffed with 700 school bus drivers ahead of school year, but speed bumps still may lie ahead

The Boston school system has been plagued with transportation problems for years , and since 2016, only 41 to 56 percent of school buses got students to campus on time for the first day of school. In some cases, children waited hours for buses that never showed. Wu and Skipper said they hope that going into the school year fully staffed with bus drivers, with another 35 in training, will make a notable difference in bus reliability and punctuality.

Mayor Michelle Wu and BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper on Wednesday morning announced the staffing changes, as well as other preparations they’ve made ahead of the first day of school on Sept. 7.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Boston Public Schools is fully staffed with more than 700 bus drivers ahead of the new school year, showing promise the district may get more students to campuses on time.

“Every parent should be able to go to work in the morning knowing that their student will get to and from school safely and on time,” Wu said at a press conference on Wednesday. “And for our students, that journey should never feel uncertain or certainly unsafe. Our students and families deserve that.”

Still, Skipper noted there could still be delays or issues during the first week of classes as routes are adjusted and families and bus drivers get familiar with the bus system.

“That first week is a little bit of settling,” Skipper said. “But last year to not be fully staffed was a deficit, the Orange Line [shutdown] was obviously a critical issue. You know, for us this year, there’s many more favorable factors going into this that help us to feel confident.”

But with less than a month before the start of school, BPS is still working to hire more bus monitors. Skipper says the district currently has 650 bus monitors hired, about 150 short of being fully staffed, but is confident that number will get to 700 before the first day of classes.

“In our case, almost all of our buses will have one monitor,” said Skipper.

Wu also said other back-to-school preparations include repainting the crosswalks near BPS schools and making sure safety signage is in place. Nearly half of the district’s 119 school zones have been updated so far, and all will be complete by the start of school, Wu said. The district has also staffed 97 percent of its classroom teachers.

“We’re ahead of where we were last year considerably, and we will keep pushing that bar,” said Skipper.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.