Curtis’ 15-strikeout gem leads Smithfield past Nevada at Little League World Series

Smithfield’s Connor Curtis told ESPN he wants to be a financial adviser when he grows up. But the 12-year-old has plenty of baseball to play first.

The flame-throwing lefty was lights out in game one of the Little League World Series Wednesday, striking out 15 over five-and-one-third innings, and the Rhode Island state champions hung on for a 3-1 victory over Henderson, Nevada.

“He is absolutely dealing” ESPN play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech said in the third inning after Curtis’ seventh strikeout.