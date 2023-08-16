Curtis’ 15-strikeout gem leads Smithfield past Nevada at Little League World Series

Smithfield’s Connor Curtis told ESPN he wants to be a financial adviser when he grows up. But the 12-year-old has plenty of baseball to play first.
The flame-throwing lefty was lights out in game one of the Little League World Series Wednesday, striking out 15 over five-and-one-third innings, and the Rhode Island state champions hung on for a 3-1 victory over Henderson, Nevada.
“He is absolutely dealing” ESPN play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech said in the third inning after Curtis’ seventh strikeout.
The boys from Smithfield, representing the Metro Region, won the game with no hits, scoring all of their runs on a combination of errors and passed balls. The World Series is held each year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Advertisement
Curtis reached his 85-pitch limit following a strikeout in the top of the sixth inning before handing the ball over to Brayden Castellone for the two-out save to secure the victory.
Nevada, the Mountain Region champs, threatened in the fourth inning, placing runners on second and third with one out. But Curtis struck out two batters in a row to end the rally. Curtis gave up a solo homerun in the fifth inning, the only hit of the game for Nevada.
Smithfield advanced to take on Southeast Region champion Nolensville, Tennessee, Friday at 3 p.m.
Let’s go Rhody! https://t.co/C4W66GI9lu pic.twitter.com/78NuVKTzgT— Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) August 16, 2023
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.