Dorchester woman pleads guilty to stealing $100,000 by overcharging tenants

For a year, Sanchez-Mercedes would ask tenants for a security deposit of $2,000 and keep half of it for herself, prosecutors said.

Stacey Sanchez-Mercedes, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of larceny over $1,200. The case was continued without a finding, meaning that if she follows certain conditions and makes restitution, it will be dismissed after two years, prosecutors said.

A Dorchester woman pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than $100,000 over the course of a year from Alliance Realty by overcharging tenants and having them make supposed rent payments to a man at a barbershop, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

She charged tenants unauthorized fees, applied for government rental assistance for her tenants, and had tenants make digital payments to her personal bank account, prosecutors said.

Sanchez-Mercedes, who worked for Alliance Realty, told tenants to pay their rent money to a man named George at a barbershop on Washington Street in Roslindale where they were provided with a paper receipt. That money was never payed to Alliance Realty, prosecutors said.

“This individual took advantage of her position and used an elaborate scheme to fill her pocket with workplace receipts and the hard-earned money of trusting tenants,” Hayden said.

Sanchez-Mercedes typically worked with rental properties in Hyde Park, Dorchester, and Roxbury before she was fired on Dec. 2 after working for the company for about three years, prosecutors said.

Alliance Realty management reported Sanchez-Mercedes to police on Dec. 9, saying that she had numerous fraudulent transactions with clients.

A restitution hearing will be held Oct. 10 to decide if compensation will be provided to the tenants.

