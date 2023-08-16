Driver flown to hospital after serious crash in Bridgewater

The Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on Bedford Street when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided with a Volkswagen utility vehicle at about 3 p.m., Bridgewater police and fire said in a statement.

The driver of an SUV was seriously injured in a crash involving a pickup truck in Bridgewater Wednesday night and was flown to a regional trauma center for treatment, according to town public safety officials.

When first responders arrived, they found both vehicles had sustained serious front end damage and were blocking the roadway.

The driver of the Volkswagen had to be extricated from the vehicle, the statement said. They were taken by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.