Fenway Health staff and managers clash as iconic agency plots future

Now, executives say the pieces are in place to move the organization forward. Chief executive Ellen LaPointe announced plans to step down once the board finds a replacement for her, saying that she had accomplished what she and the board had set out to do, including a start on addressing racial inequities and rebuilding trust within the workplace.

Fenway Health, long a linchpin of care for the LGBTQIA+ community, has faced a spate of challenges in recent years, from a protracted scandal involving one of its staff, to issues of racial equity, COVID-19 and Mpox, to major disruptions in its finances and operations.

But employees still see problems, and have not only penned several letters protesting recent policies but also have pushed forward with a unionization campaign for which voting will begin on Sept. 13.

“Especially now, I don’t feel [Fenway] is actually executing the ideals that it publicizes,” said Korin Sundberg, a Ryan White Community Health Worker at Fenway who is part of the unionization campaign. “I strongly believe it’s missing the mark.”

Fenway Health serves a critical role as a health center and a beacon for the LGBTQIA+ community, attracting 1,300 of its 33,000 patients from out of state. The organization is the largest provider of trans health services, and the largest nonhospital provider of HIV services in New England.

But problems surfaced in 2017, when its former chief executive, Dr. Stephen Boswell, resigned after a Boston Globe story reported that he had permitted a doctor accused of sexually harassing and bullying employees to continue working there for years.

Fenway was also grappling with a reputation of being unwelcoming to Black and brown LGBTQIA+ people.

LaPointe’s appointment in late 2019 came with a clear directive — stabilize the organization.

But on her first day in March 2020, LaPointe faced a different challenge. The COVID outbreak had begun, just as the organization was expected to host its biggest fund-raiser of the year. LaPointe canceled the event. The next day, then-Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency.

“I immediately was just sort of thrust into the extraordinary effort that the organization had to undertake to do a few things all at once,” LaPointe said. “First and foremost, to keep patients and staff safe. To figure out how to convert our care and services to as much of a virtual model as could be done and still provide effective, quality care.”

As the pandemic churned on, the organization transformed in other ways, working on vaccine research and eventually becoming a distribution center for the shots.

But, with much of the care it provides on hold for months, revenue plummeted. The declines weren’t only from the drop in clinical care volume, which accounts for 20 percent of the organization’s revenue, but also from an accompanying drop in pharmacy volume. The clinic’s pharmacy accounts for 60 percent of its revenue.

Pharmacy revenue took an even bigger hit in 2021.

Over 90 percent of the pharmacy’s revenue comes from a federal program known as 340B, in which providers serving vulnerable communities are able to purchase prescription drugs in bulk at significant discounts, while still getting reimbursed at market rate prices. The net difference subsidizes the care and services they provide.

Revenue generated by market-rate sales of Truvada, the preexposure prophylaxis pills that help prevent HIV, drove a substantial share of Fenway’s profit margin. But, in October 2020, generic versions of Truvada came to market as the drug lost its patent, precipitating a steep drop in its retail price. While the organization still sold generic versions of Truvada, Fenway lost approximately $17 million in annual revenue from the pricing change.

Relief came in the form of state and federal funding. However, the organization soon was confronting yet another challenge: staffing. In 2022, turnover among clinicians increased to 36 percent, up from approximately 20 percent the year prior. Executives say the departures were part of the great resignation of health care workers industrywide, largely because of burnout, but union organizers attribute them to problematic working conditions.

Fewer providers meant even less patient volume and revenue, and executives eliminated dozens of jobs to make up for the shortfall.

“The magnitude and speed of that shift financially . . . required us to do significant restructuring and right sizing,” LaPointe said.

Staff said the turnover began affecting care. Patients who needed behavioral health services had to wait for eight months, in some cases longer, to see a therapist. In a letter to managers, staff blamed a shortage of mental health providers for the delays.

The organization attempted to reduce wait times by making controversial policy changes. In March, managers announced that there would be no exceptions to the requirement that adults receiving behavioral health services at Fenway must also have a primary care provider at the clinic. Previously, the clinic had made exceptions for people who were trans, nonbinary, or living with HIV.

The clinic also capped the number of behavioral health sessions that new Fenway patients could have at 12, a move the organization said was temporary and would be flexible if patients with complex psychiatric conditions needed more care.

The policies sparked outrage among dozens of staff, who signed letters to executives contesting the changes. The organization has since lifted the cap on sessions for those on MassHealth, and said it lifted the cap for everyone this month.

Amid those challenges, in May 2022, the Department of Public Health called on Fenway Health to stand up a clinic to manage the emerging public health threat of MPox, which presented a particular risk to gay and bisexual men.

As she takes stock of the last three years, and as the board begins a search for her replacement, LaPointe said the health center has reached a place of stability.

The behavioral health policy changes, including capping how many sessions each client would have before therapists would take a new client, have brought the wait list from over 600 in the first half of 2021, to under 60 by August.

The organization has worked to bring staff back, and is on track to have eight new medical and five new behavioral health providers by September. Wait times to be seen by a primary care provider are now approximately a month, and by October, Fenway expects to have assigned a PCP to all new patients who have been waiting for one. LaPointe said retention is an ongoing effort.

Executives add that meaningful strides have been made to grapple with inequities at the clinic, including adopting a racial equity action plan with three phases over five years, and a restructuring of senior leadership. Fenway Health said its employment of people of color exceeds the percent of local labor availability for every job group. Of the seven members of the executive leadership team, the majority are members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and four are people of color.

“We have all of these things in place,” she said. “We’re on track.”

But employees contest some of claims of progress, arguing that diversity dwindles in the upper ranks of the organization, and that there is limited diversity within the behavioral health arm of the organization.

Further challenges abound, they say, including the elimination of an annual cost of living wage adjustment and ongoing problems with turnover. Fenway Health said it eliminated that increase as part of a compensation analysis that included pay increases for many.

The unionization effort includes over 300 workers, though it does not include the staff of its research arm The Fenway Institute, or its thrift store, Boomerangs.

Workers are placing a lot of hope in a future union. Nina Warner, a counselor and advocate in Fenway’s violence recovery program, said it would benefit workers, and by extension the community. “We could better serve our patients and clients,” she said.

