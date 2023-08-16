Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 massacre arrested in N.H.

BOSTON (AP) — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said.

Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice issued by the international criminal police organization after he was convicted of 11 murders and sentenced to nearly 276 years in prison in June, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations office based in Boston said in a news release Wednesday.

He was arrested Monday in Rye, New Hampshire, without incident, and will remain in custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge. No further details were provided on how he was tracked to New Hampshire or his activities there.