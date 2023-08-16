Former Harvard President Drew Faust sees colleges as continuing force to drive change, tackle inequities

Faust, the first woman to hold the top job at Harvard, sees parallels between today’s biggest conflicts and the turmoil she witnessed as a child growing up in segregated Virginia and as a young adult. Although the communication and organizing modes have moved online since Faust was knocking on doors to protest the Vietnam War, she said that young people today are similarly motivated to tackle inequities and injustices on campus and beyond.

In a memoir being released this month, Faust reflects on her own experiences as a student activist throughout the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, which offer lessons for students and campuses grappling with similar issues today.

As Harvard University’s president for 11 years, Drew Gilpin Faust had a front-row seat to the challenges looming over US colleges, from declining public trust and debate over free speech, to disagreements over how to define and pursue diversity.

Faust said that college campuses remain important forces “for improvement and progress in our society.” As her own experiences show, students have an important role to play in driving social movements and upholding democracy by voting, organizing, and protesting.

“I feel that young people today are also so much more sophisticated than we were in that they have a much more complex view of how change happens,” Faust said in a recent interview at her home on Cape Cod. “They have much more doubt.”

The protesters, she said, “thought [that] a couple of years of protesting the war and we’d overturn Lyndon Johnson, and we would have accomplished our goal,” she said. “Students and young people today understand what a long haul they’re in [and the] different ways they have to approach the problem. They are more realistic than we were.”

Faust’s memoir also offers a rare window into the experiences and beliefs that shaped the future leader of the world’s most influential university, and explains her focus on championing diversity and jumpstarting the institution’s work grappling with its legacy of slavery during her tenure from 2007 to 2018 .

The title of the book, “Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury,” was inspired by the words of the late civil rights icon John Lewis, who Faust said became a friend during her Harvard presidency. His words resonated with Faust, who said she was in a “posture of rebellion against my mother from the time I was a toddler.”

Faust’s career trajectory as an activist and prominent historian of the South was influenced by her childhood in a conservative environment. She pushed back against the gender norms her family and community expected her to follow.

“I believe that my awareness of the world around me and the injustices that led me into student activism emerge from being the only girl in a family of four children and seeing that I was treated differently from my brothers, and that this was at odds with the Declaration of Independence and whatever else I’d learned about that made me think life should be fair,” she said.

Faust said the unfairness she noticed in her own life at an early age led her to see “that there were much greater injustices around me than the ones I was suffering from.”

Racial tensions were evident, making Faust aware of her own privileges. At age 9, Faust wrote a letter to President Eisenhower supporting integration.

“To me, it just seemed wrong not to let kids of whatever color come to the same schools,” she said.

Her frustrations with racism and female subordination ultimately drove Faust to pursue a career as a historian studying the Civil War and the institution of slavery — subjects that shaped her worldviews and childhood environment. Her 2008 book, “This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War Civil War,” depicts how the enormous loss of life transformed the country.

About 66 years after her letter to Eisenhower, Faust said she views the Supreme Court’s recent decision to end affirmative action in college admissions as a setback to the civil rights movement she championed. Those in power pushing for “colorblindness in a society that has never been colorblind” makes it easier to ignore challenges and obligations that society still needs to confront,” she said.

“When we look fully at the place of race in American history, we understand better the tentacles it still exerts,” Faust said.

She said it’s most important now for universities like Harvard “to believe [that diversity] is important.”

“I know that President [Claudine] Gay does,” Faust said, referring to the new Harvard leader. “That commitment is there, and I’m very confident that she, together with many others at Harvard, are going to figure this out.”

Moving from Virginia to Concord Academy in Massachusetts in ninth grade gave Faust more freedom to pursue activism. She said the boarding school instilled in her that education is meant to make you feel uncomfortable and “think differently.”

Soon after arriving, Faust traveled to Groton School to see Martin Luther King, Jr. In his speech, he urged students to join the civil rights movement.

Inspired by King’s words, Faust joined a group of students from diverse backgrounds spending the summer behind the Iron Curtain to “discuss foreign affairs and the means to avoid world war,” she wrote. Faust spent the following summer traveling around the South to better understand racial conflicts and tensions, an experience that Faust said aligned with her “fervent desire to help fix what I saw as a broken world.”

As an undergraduate at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, Faust continued her activism work, which included marching from Selma to Montgomery and attending countless rallies protesting the Vietnam War. The activism, and her career in academia, showed her that higher education has a role to play in a democracy: challenging the status quo.

But declining trust in higher education has worried Faust for years.

“Now there’s a full frontal attack on universities, probably because they’re seen as at odds with one realm of politics in that [colleges] encourage people to be disturbed and to ask questions,” Faust said.

“We’re supposed to find new things out about atoms. We’re supposed to find new things out about society,” she added. “So we’re always going to be a little unnerving to the wider society.”

