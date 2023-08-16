Driver killed in wrong-way crash in Western Mass.

A man died in a wrong-way crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck on Route 9 in Haydenville in Western Massachusetts, officials said Wednesday.
Edward Duggan, 57, was driving the SUV westbound when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the truck around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
A person driving behind Duggan called 911.
The driver of the pickup, a man from Worthington, suffered minor injuries, the DA’s office said in a statement.
The crash remains under investigation.
