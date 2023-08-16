Man’s body found at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

The body of a 65-year-old man was found at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to State Police.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was known to hike at the state reservation, State Police said.
His body was discovered in a wooded area shortly after 6. p.m., the statement said.
The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, State Police said.
No further information was available.
