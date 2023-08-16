In N.H., undecided voters, Libertarians, and the ‘mass layoffs’ candidate

Undeclared voters, who can vote in either party’s primary, comprise a plurality of the Granite State electorate. And like a majority of her fellow independents, Bastek is leaning toward casting her 2024 ballot in the GOP primary.

”Right now, I’m exploring,” she said. “I’m not really sure who I want to vote for yet, but I believe I need to hear everybody. I’m not going to make up my mind that quickly.”

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Joan Bastek sounded like your quintessential undecided New Hampshire voter as she left Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s town hall here Tuesday evening.

Bastek, 68, who lives in Gonic, N.H., spoke about her political views through the lens of her personal economic experience. She’s feeling the financial pinch, and she wants a leader in the White House who will make big changes.

She said she retired five years ago but has kept working at a garden center because she needs the money.

“I feel ridiculous that I have to work at my age full-time because of the cost of living going up,” she said. “I went from part-time back to full-time because I can’t afford to get by. That’s a little crazy. And because I work full-time, I have to pay taxes on my Social Security. How is that fair?”

Bastek said her return to full-time employment came before the COVID-19 pandemic, and rampant government spending has driven inflation and made her situation even more challenging since then.

“My rent went up $400 a month,” she said. “Do you think my Social Security went up?”

Bastek said she’s a libertarian who’s open to voting for candidates in either major party (though she hasn’t voted for a Democrat in quite some time). On the one hand, she could see herself picking Ramaswamy in the state’s first-in-the-nation GOP presidential primary in January. On the other, she might vote in the Democratic contest for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“A lot of my Republican friends feel the same way,” she said. “It’s between the two of them. Maybe they should get together.”

Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur, has been polling in the single digits, consistently landing in fourth place or lower on the list of Republicans competing in New Hampshire’s primary.

But his support among likely GOP primary voters who describe their political ideology as libertarian has been relatively high. He had the support of 17 percent of libertarians in July, according to a UNH Survey Center poll. The only other GOP candidate to perform better in that group was former president Donald Trump, who had support from 39 percent of libertarians. Kennedy, meanwhile, has made no secret of his outreach to libertarians in New Hampshire, much to the chagrin of the Democratic establishment.

A big theme of Ramaswamy’s well-worn stump speech is his commitment to shut down entire agencies and make deep cuts to the federal payroll: “Mass layoffs are absolutely what I am bringing to the D.C. bureaucracy,” he said Tuesday evening in Rochester, drawing applause, cheers, and whistles of approval from the crowd of about 150 people.

That “mass layoffs” line is something he’s been reciting all over. It’s one of several grandiose plans he says he’d roll out as president to resolve big, hairy challenges, like Russia’s war on Ukraine, as part of his “America First 2.0″ agenda.

Ramaswamy supporters in Rochester said they look forward to seeing him share a stage with fellow GOP candidates at next week’s debate. They are eager to see whether others see what they see in the just-turned-38-year-old ideas guy.

