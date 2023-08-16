Just how rainy has N.H. been this summer?

Over the past three months, heavy rains have brought flooding, washing away sections of road, ruining crops, damaging water quality, triggering health advisories, and bringing mosquito-borne diseases.

It’s been an especially dramatic turnaround from the drought conditions that engulfed the state just one year ago.

CONCORD, N.H. — This summer has brought rains that feel like they’ve reached biblical proportions.

Climate scientists say extreme rain events are driven by a warming climate, as warmer air can hold more moisture.

The summer isn’t over yet, but it already ranks among New Hampshire’s rainiest on record.

This data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration looks at the average statewide rainfall. This year, the state already had received 15.06 inches in June and July, putting it in 13th place before factoring in any rainfall in August.

Advertisement

Looking back at just June and July, 2023 is the rainiest since 1885. 2006 is in second place, when 14.73 inches of rain fell.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Manchester already has had its seventh-rainiest summer on record, with days remaining in August when even more rain could fall.

Heavy rains can wash a lot of bacteria into New Hampshire’s waterways, causing water quality issues. When septic systems and sewage are flooded, that also can introduce harmful bacteria into the water.

While New Hampshire doesn’t close its beaches, the Department of Environmental Services issues advisories when water quality reaches a harmful level. So far this summer, there have been 11 fecal bacteria advisories issued on coastal beaches and 39 advisories at freshwater beaches, according to Michele Condon, the beach inspection program coordinator in DES’s water division.

Three of these advisories are still active, at Clough State Park Beach in Weare, Silver Lake State Park Beach in Hollis, and Hudson Town Beach in Hudson.

And it’s been a record-breaking summer for cyanobacteria advisories. There are four advisories currently in effect, and four alerts, which are less severe.

Advertisement

The rain also has allowed certain kinds of mosquitoes to flourish in the state — so much so that at least one trail club has stopped asking volunteers to complete trail maintenance.

“Due to the extremely wet weather and heavy mosquito activity, along with an abundance of ticks, our club has not held any volunteer trail days on the STC (Shelburne Trail Club) maintained trails in the Shelburne valley yet this summer,” said an August email from the club.

“We did not feel it was fair to ask volunteers to do trail work under these conditions,” the email said.

The state tests mosquitoes and tracks West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, and Jamestown Canyon virus. Rainy conditions can help mosquitoes that carry EEE since they breed and survive in wetland habitats.

In June, the state found the first batch of mosquitoes that tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus. The mosquitoes were collected in Keene on June 6. The disease was first reported in New Hampshire in 2013. Reports of the disease have grown around the country in recent years, as awareness and testing have been increasing, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a press release, the department warned that the risk of other mosquito-borne diseases like EEE and West Nile could increase into fall, until the mosquitoes stop biting.

Symptoms of these diseases can include flu-like illness, like a fever, achy muscles, headaches, and fatigue.

Advertisement

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water and need water to breed, so removing outdoor objects that hold water like cans or old tires can help get rid of their habitat and breeding areas. When outdoors, wear protective clothing like long sleeves and socks. Insect repellent is also advised.

Mosquito activity usually dies down in October. Of the over 40 mosquito species in New Hampshire, only a small number carry and spread EEE and West Nile.

According to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been no human cases of EEE, West Nile, or Jamestown Canyon virus reported through Aug. 5.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.