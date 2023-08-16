Councilor Kendra Lara criminal case returns to West Roxbury court

Lara, 33, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges in July and was released on personal recognizance. She was also ordered not to drive without a license, according to court records. Among the charges Lara faces are negligent operation of a motor vehicle and assault and battery on a child with injury, records show.

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is scheduled to return to West Roxbury Municipal Court Wednesday where she is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash in June when authorities allege she drove an unregistered and uninsured car into a Jamaica Plain home, injuring her 7-year-old son, according to court records.

Advertisement

“I know that as an elected official I have to hold myself to a higher standard, and I intend to do that,” Lara told reporters last month. “I understand intimately the challenges my constituents are struggling with.”

Lara is on the ballot for the city’s municipal election in District 6, which she currently represents. The preliminary vote is set for Sept. 12 and her opponents include William King, an IT director who lives in West Roxbury, and Benjamin Weber, an attorney who lives in Jamaica Plain, the Globe has reported.

According to Boston police reports, on June 30, Lara was driving a Honda Civic down Centre Street during rush hour at twice the speed limit, going at least 53 miles per hour with her 7-year-old in the back seat. Lara crashed into the front porch of a home and later told police she was trying to avoid a car entering the roadway.

A police investigator noted in the report that “no evidence of braking was observed,” according to the photos from the scene. The crash sent Lara’s son to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he received several stitches. The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, police said.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.