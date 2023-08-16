Man having mental health crisis accidentally cuts self at Kendall MBTA station, alarming riders

A man experiencing a mental health crisis on the MBTA’s Red Line got into an altercation with another rider and accidentally cut himself on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a bloody mess in Kendall Station in Cambridge and confusion among riders, according to officials and social media posts.

The man, whose identity was not released, “was behaving erratically and perhaps having delusions regarding people after him,” and he struggled with another traveler and threatened violence against him, according to a statement from Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

“At one point the male took a folding knife from his pocket and accidentally caused a laceration to his hand,” Sullivan said. The self-inflicted wound was described by medical personnel as shallow and not a threat to the man’s life, according to Sullivan.