Man sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for fatally shooting man in Nashua, N.H.

A man was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man in Nashua last year, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Alexander Wheeler, 20, was initially charged with alternative counts of second-degree murder, but reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to manslaughter, as well as a count of falsifying physical evidence for discarding the pistol he used in the shooting, the New Hampshire attorney general’s said in a statement.

Wheeler shot and killed Lee Knoetig, 53, on August 5, 2022, the statement said.