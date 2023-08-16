Man sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for fatally shooting man in Nashua, N.H.

A man was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man in Nashua last year, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.
Alexander Wheeler, 20, was initially charged with alternative counts of second-degree murder, but reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to manslaughter, as well as a count of falsifying physical evidence for discarding the pistol he used in the shooting, the New Hampshire attorney general’s said in a statement.
Wheeler shot and killed Lee Knoetig, 53, on August 5, 2022, the statement said.
Police responded to a business on Amherst Street about 11:25 a.m. and found Knoetig on the ground, unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, the Globe reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wheeler was also sentenced to a consecutive sentence of 3-6 years on the falsifying count, the statement said.
