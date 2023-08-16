scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Man injured in stabbing near South Station

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 16, 2023, 8 minutes ago

A man was stabbed near South Station early Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

At approximately 1:38 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 720 Atlantic Ave., according to Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

The adult male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

“It is an ongoing investigation,” he said.

