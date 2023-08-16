Man injured in stabbing near South Station

A man was stabbed near South Station early Wednesday morning, Boston police said.
At approximately 1:38 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 720 Atlantic Ave., according to Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
The adult male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.
As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.
“It is an ongoing investigation,” he said.
