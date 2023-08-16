T stations’ countdown clocks improve

New data from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority show that four months after more speed restrictions were imposed across the system, starting in early March, subway predictions finally caught up with reality. The Red and Orange lines came first, improving in the spring, and the Blue Line’s correction came in July.

For riders, that means stations’ digital clocks, which show the number of minutes before the next train arrives, can usually be trusted — even when they deliver bad news.

The trains may not be reliable, but these days the T’s arrival countdowns usually are.

It’s a bit of good news for an agency that hasn’t had much lately and, hopefully, it provides some relief for riders frustrated by a lack of transparency.

Phil Eng, general manager of the MBTA, who took charge in April, toured the Blue Line’s Wonderland Station in late June, as the T prepared for an influx of riders when the Sumner Tunnel closed. There, he zeroed in on its countdown clocks, which were way off, made a quick phone call, and requested an urgent correction, the Globe previously reported.

After he hung up, Eng said getting little things right, like the train predictions, is a foundational part of rebuilding public trust in the embattled agency. The T may still have a myriad of more serious problems, he reasoned, but this was proof that things could get better.

“It’s the little things that can add up to the big things,” he said that morning.

During Eng’s tour, Blue Line predictions were wrong more than a quarter of the time. But within a week, accuracy on the line was back above 90 percent.

Eng said the agency is “committed to providing the public with accurate, real-time, meaningful information, not only for arrival time predictions but also for planned work or when an incident affects scheduled service,” in a statement Aug. 9.

“Knowledge gives our riders the ability to make decisions about their commutes. They want to know the cause behind delays, what we are doing to address the situation and the estimated timeline,” Eng said. “The worst possible case is when a rider is sitting there without any information at all.”

Standing on the inbound platform at the Blue Line’s Revere Beach Station during the Monday morning rush hour, Yola Merdani said she’s noticed the improvement. The 42-year-old, who works in Massachusetts General Hospital’s neurology department, said she felt a drop-off in accuracy a few months ago, but the countdowns have seemed “pretty on point” lately.

“I actually trust them a lot,” Merdani said. And she checks the clocks “all the time.”

Later that morning, down the Blue Line at Maverick Station, Steve V., who works at Emerson College and declined to give his last name, said he can usually rely on the prediction signs, which offer a window into how well the trains are running.

“If there’s an issue, typically it’s on the clock,” he said, laughing slightly. “Of course, there are a lot of issues.”

When the MBTA imposed speed restrictions in March, following an inspection that found more than 100 unaccounted-for track defects, the agency’s timing predictions fell out of line as engineers scrambled to update schedules. Adding insult to injury, that meant the arrival predictions reflected pre-slowdown speeds for most of March and, in the case of the Blue Line, through June, new data from the MBTA show.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the MBTA, said “accuracy recovered once the MBTA was able to update schedules to better account for speed restrictions,” and the agency is pursuing new ways to improve predictions, including updating its algorithms and procedures and installing new tracking equipment on vehicles.

The Red and Orange lines’ accuracies both fell below 80 percent after the slowdowns, but they shot back to around 90 percent by mid-April, the data show. Meanwhile, the Blue Line’s accuracy hovered around 70 percent — a nearly three-year low — for almost four months, until July 2, when the T implemented new schedules that better reflected the new speeds, according to the agency.

Throughout July, the Red Line’s predictions were accurate 89 percent of the time; the Orange Line’s 90 percent; and the Blue Line’s 91 percent of the time, peaking at more than 95 percent by the end of the month.

For years, before March, Blue Line predictions were routinely the system’s most accurate.

Prediction accuracy is just one metric, and it does not address the underlying issues of stalled trains and safety concerns. But having reliable, real-time arrival information can help reduce riders’ perceived wait times and improve their sense of safety, studies have shown.

The MBTA’s Red, Orange, and Blue line arrival predictions are based on individual trains’ locations “and the travel times of the several most recent trains to pass through each segment of track,” plus information provided by dispatchers at either end of the line, according to Lisa Battiston, a spokesperson for the MBTA.

Train locations are measured by track segments, or “blocks,” which span hundreds of feet — at least the length of a full train. When a train enters a block, it triggers an electrical warning, signaling that the given stretch of track is occupied.

The T updates parts of its prediction system four or five times each month to improve accuracy, functionality, and security, although most of these updates are invisible to riders, according to Battiston.

For some riders, those countdowns can offer clarity, a feeling of certainty, and even comfort, at the end of a long day.

Still, rider sentiment does not always match the data.

Malayah Redmond, who shuttles between Harvard and Downtown Crossing stations, said she has not noticed any improvement in the past month and feels the accuracy of the digital clocks’ readings has worsened overall since she started taking the Red Line about three years ago.

“Timing-wise, it’s not the most intuitive, it definitely doesn’t give you the right amount, especially if a train’s slowed down,” Redmond said while waiting at Downtown Crossing Station one recent evening. She said speed restrictions on the line mean riders “really have to check when the train is coming,” making those predictions even more important.

But Jess Zhang, who usually takes the Red Line between Central and Downtown Crossing stations, said the platform signs are reliable in her experience, even if the trains aren’t. There have been times when delays forced Zhang to wait twice as long as advertised, she said, but those moments are rare.

“I’ll notice more if the minutes [on the sign] are not changing,” Zhang said as she waited on the same platform that evening. “I’ll know if it’s been a minute and it’s still saying ‘4 min.’”

Zhang’s train to Alewife arrived on time that evening, exactly as predicted.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.