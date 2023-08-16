Mother drowns saving son at N.H. waterfall; father rescues another son trapped by boulders

“One of the minor children slipped and fell into one of the pools at the falls. He could not get out of the pool as it was a fast, circulating current. The mother jumped into the river to help her child and began to immediately have trouble,” New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Sergeant Heidi Murphy said in a statement. “Two other children jumped into the river to help their brother and mother. They were able to get their brother out of the water, but in doing so, another brother became lodged in the boulders and could not escape.”

The family from Lynn arrived at Franconia Falls around 4 p.m., officials said. The group was composed of the parents, four children, and a family friend, officials said.

A summer’s day hike into the White Mountain National Forest turned tragic for a Massachusetts family on Tuesday when a mother drowned after jumping into the swirling water near Franconia Falls to help her 10-year-old son, officials said.

After a desperate search, the father found his wife in a branch of the Pemigewasset River, authorities said.

“He eventually found her on a rock and immediately began CPR,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately she was unable to be revived.”

The father then turned his attention to his second son, 18, who was struggling in the river.

“The father made it over to his son’s location and was able to pull him to safety,” Murphy wrote.

Once he knew his children were safe, the father stayed by his wife’s side, officials said.

Officials did not release the names of the family pending notification of their next of kin, officials said.

Murphy said the department received an SOS text through 911 reporting multiple people trapped in the river. Cell service was not available so conservation officers and firefighters drove into the woods on off-road vehicles. As they were driving, a hiker who was running to get help provided more information about the location and details of the tragedy, officials said.

“Once rescue crews arrived at Franconia Falls they were able to locate two people that sustained non-life threatening injuries and one person that was deceased, Murphy wrote. “The deceased person was transported to the trailhead.”

The 18-year-old was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of injuries he suffered, officials said.

State Police said “alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com.