More than you ever needed to know about the Little League World Series 2023

It just so happens that there is at least one offshore sportsbook that created odds to win the US championship game.

But with Smithfield set to take on Henderson, Nevada, at 3 p.m. on ESPN , you might be curious about how the Rhode Island champions stack up against the competition playing in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning today.

Let’s stipulate that you really shouldn’t be betting on the Little League World Series. It’s illegal.

The boys from Smithfield are considered 16-1 longshots to win the national championship, which is going to make it even more fun when they win the whole thing. Here’s a quick guide to the rest of the field.

First, a note: I checked, and Rhode Island is still part of New England. But Smithfield played in the Metro Region along with Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. The head honchos in Little League world have created a new region so that more teams qualify for the World Series, and so Rhode Island and Connecticut have were moved to the Metro Region.

El Segundo (Southern California)

West Region

Odds to win: 1.5-1

There are only two states that send more than one team to the regionals: California and Texas. The West Region champions lost to Sherman Oaks in the first game of the Southern California championship, but they won 3-2 in the winner-take-all final. El Segundo has won by mercy rule five times this summer.

Nolensville National (Tennessee)

Southeast Region

Odds to win: 2.25-1

The winner of the Smithfield/Henderson game will take on Nolensville on Friday. The Southeast regional champion is always considered a powerhouse, and this Tennessee team has the second-best odds to win the national championship. The team lost to Harris County, Georgia, in its second game of regionals, but then beat Georgia later in the tournament. It defeated Florida 4-1 in the regional final.

Fargo (North Dakota)

Midwest Region

Odds to win: 6-1

Fargo won its first two games of the Midwest Regional by a combined score of 31-3, but it lost to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the winner’s bracket final. Then it beat Sioux Falls in an all-Dakota regional final, 9-7. The champions from the Midwest don’t typically perform well in Williamsport, but those 6-1 odds suggest handicappers think this team could be special.

Henderson (Nevada)

Mountain region

Odds to win: 6-1

Only one other team from Nevada has made it to Williamsport (Mountain Ridge was declared the 2014 US champion after a team from Chicago was stripped of the title for using ineligible players), but the Clark County area is a baseball hotbed. Bishop Gorman High School, located in Las Vegas, is routinely ranked as one of the top high school baseball teams in the country. Henderson has lost just once this summer, so this is probably going to be a tough matchup for Smithfield.

Media (Pennsylvania)

Mid-Atlantic Region

Odds to win: 7-1

The kids from Media will be treated as the hometown favorites even though Williamsport is three hours away. Media is also one of only two American teams in the tournament which hasn’t lost this summer, sweeping through the district, sectional, state, and regional tournaments to reach the World Series.

Northeast Seattle Little League (Washington)

Northwest Region

Odds to win: 9-1

No team had an easier path in its regional tournament than Northeast Seattle, which won three games by a combined score of 33-1 to advance to Williamsport. The team did lose a game back in its district tournament, but it ran the table in the Washington state tournament.

Needville (Texas East)

Southwestern Region Tournament

Odds to win: 10-1

The champions from East Texas are usually among the favorites to win the World Series (Pearland lost in the semifinals last year), but Needville is a bit of an underdog here. The team lost 4-3 in its sectional tournament to Hallettsville, but it came back and rolled past the same team by a combined score of 20-0 over two more games to advance.

Gray (Maine)

New England Region

Odds to win: 12-1

The New England champions are the other unbeaten American team in this year’s tournament, but they face long odds because no team from this part of the country has won the World Series since Trumpbull, Connecticut, in 1989.

New Albany (Ohio)

Great Lakes Region

Odds to win: 16-1

The winner of the Great Lakes Region rarely has a strong showing in Williamsport, but New Albany dominated the Ohio state tournament to reach the regional tournament. It lost to the champions from Kentucky, but came back in beat the same team in the finals.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.