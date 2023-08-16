Police search for motorcyclist who allegedly struck two pedestrians before fleeing

A Falmouth couple was injured Monday while leaving a local restaurant when they were struck by a motorcyclist who ran off into nearby woods before officers arrived, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, David Fitch, 66, and his wife Sandra Fitch, 60, were walking in a crosswalk outside Estia, a Greek restaurant on Main Street, when they were hit, police said.

The man driving the motorcycle pushed the vehicle off the road and appeared to be waiting for police to arrive but then ran off, police said.