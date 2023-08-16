‘Things like this bring a positive energy’: Boston’s Dominican community celebrates Dominican Cultural Day in City Hall Plaza

The Dominican Cultural Day marked the midpoint of a weeklong celebration that will culminate Sunday with a parade.

Girls in traditional red, white, and blue dresses twirled and stomped with boys dressed in white button-down shirts, black pants, and thick red sashes. Young and old joined the party, each whirling in their own adaptation of the Dominican Republic’s most popular style of dance. A Dominican flag flew high outside City Hall, and miniature replicas peppered the landscape below.

If you took your lunch break on Wednesday within a half-mile radius of City Hall Plaza, you probably heard the sounds of a Dominican celebration: whoops, claps, and a whole lot of merengue music.

Advertisement

The day is held every Aug. 16 to recognize the Dominican Republic’s Restoration of Independence Day. The holiday celebrates the nation’s second independence from Spain in 1863, while another holiday in February commemorates the nation’s first independence in 1844. This year marked the Dominican Republic’s 160th year of sovereignty.

Ylleni Cejeda, who immigrated to Boston from the Dominican Republic in the 1980s, said she’s attended the celebration for the past 12 years. This year, though, something was different.

“There are a lot more people here,” she said over the music, “and more cultures, too.”

Youth Dominican folklore dancers from Boston danced at the Dominican Cultural Day at the City Hall Plaza in Boston on Wednesday. A Dominican flag was raised in front of City Hall Plaza in celebration. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe

As of 2017, Dominicans account for almost a quarter of Latinos in Boston and represent the city’s second-largest Latino population behind Puerto Ricans, according to the most recent data from the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain are home to Boston’s most concentrated Dominican populations, according to the data. These neighborhoods include many of the people who immigrated from Baní, a city west of the nation’s capitol, in the late 1960s.

Saray Valdez, who lives in Hyde Park, said she felt proud to be Dominican and excited to celebrate her culture.

Advertisement

“I feel like this is expanding our community,” she said. “Things like this bring a positive energy.”

In addition to celebrating the Restoration of Independence, Wednesday’s event allowed members of Boston’s government to acknowledge Dominicans’ contributions to the city. City Councilors Kendra Lara and Tania Fernandes Anderson, city councilor-at-large Julia Mejia, and others representing Boston’s Dominican community took to the podium to thank and congratulate them.

Dana Pimentel, a Dominican woman who works in City Hall, said events like these help bring Dominicans from across the city together.

“It’s nice to see people from our country in what feels like a foreign land,” she said.

While large-scale celebrations keep the community close, Pimentel said it’s the smaller things — like weekly recreational softball games — that keep Dominicans in Boston tight-knit year round.

Children sat on steps at the Dominican Cultural Day at the City Hall Plaza in Boston, on Wednesday. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe

The sense of closeness is familiar to Melissa Beltran, the city’s Jamaica Plain liaison, who has seen the annual flag raising at City Hall since she was a child. Beltran, who was raised by Honduran and Dominican parents in Jamaica Plain, said the event embodies the “melting pot” of City Hall and goes hand in hand with increased Dominican representation in local government.

“To see people [in government] who share your culture and experiences … there’s a familiarity,” Beltran said. “It makes you want to vote, to participate.”

Mejia, who immigrated with her mother to Dorchester from the Dominican Republic at the age of 5, is among those representing Dominicans in Boston. She said the independence day celebration is not just to acknowledge the country’s history, but its immigrants’ impact on the city , from local businesses to local government.

Advertisement

“When we came to this country, my mom and I cleaned offices,” Mejia said. “To go from cleaning offices to being in office, being an elected Dominican, is a win for the Dominican community.”

Yoleny Ynoa waved a Dominican flag in celebration of the Dominican Cultural Day at the City Hall Plaza in Boston. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe









Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.