Two men arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Gloucester

Both charges are felonies, according to the statement jointly issued with Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley.

David Garcia, 21 of Lynn and Wilving Lopez, 22 of Peabody, are both charged with trafficking in fentanyl, more than 10 grams, and trafficking in cocaine, 36 grams or more, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.

Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after police allegedly found fentanyl and cocaine in their vehicle while conducting an investigation in Gloucester,law enforcement officials said.

Garcia is also facing additional charges of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, after allegedly struggling with a Gloucester police officer, the statement said.

Garcia and Lopez were arraigned Wednesday in Peabody District Court, the statement said. They were ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Gloucester police were investigating information they had received about the supply of illicit drugs into the city on Tuesday afternoon when they approached a car they believed to be delivering drugs, the statement said. Garcia, who was driving, confronted police when they ordered him to exit the vehicle.

Lopez, who was in the front passenger seat, allegedly tossed a bag as he exited the vehicle, the statement said. Witnesses told police that a third man was seen exiting the vehicle, but police were unable to find him.

Police found the bag, which they determined contained drugs, the statement said. They also searched the vehicle and allegedly found drugs in seat backs and concealed in a can of leather cleaner with a false bottom.

“In all, authorities located 27 baggies of suspected fentanyl, 38 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and two rolls of cash totaling nearly $1,400,” the statement said.

The case remains under investigation.

