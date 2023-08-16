‘Biased.’ ‘Corrupt.’ ‘Deranged.’ Trump’s taunts test limits of release.

In one post, written by an ally of Trump’s, lawyer Mike Davis, a large photo of Chutkan accompanied text that falsely claimed she had “openly admitted she’s running election interference against Trump.” In two other posts, Trump wrote, “She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR.”

But Trump immediately tested that warning by posting a string of messages on his social media website, Truth Social, that largely amplified others criticizing the judge, Tanya Chutkan.

Just days ago, the judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s prosecution on charges of seeking to subvert the 2020 election admonished him against violating the conditions of his release put in place at his arraignment — including by making “inflammatory statements” that could be construed as possibly intimidating witnesses or other people involved in the case.

After eight years of pushing back at a number of institutions in the United States, Trump is now probing the limits of what the criminal justice system will tolerate and the lines that Chutkan sought to lay out about what he can — and cannot — say about the election interference case she is overseeing.

He has waged a similarly defiant campaign against others involved in criminal cases against him, denouncing Jack Smith, the special counsel who brought two federal indictments against him, as “deranged”; casting Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, as “corrupt”; and even singling out witnesses.

Some lawyers have said that if Trump were an ordinary citizen issuing these attacks, he would be in jail by now. The question is whether Trump will face consequences for this kind of behavior before a trial.

“He is absolutely in my view testing the judge and testing the limits, almost daring and taunting her,” said Karen Agnifilo, who has a three-decade legal career, including as the chief assistant in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Agnifilo added that Trump is so far benefiting from his status as a candidate for office, facing fewer repercussions from the judges in the cases than other vocal defendants might.

So far, Chutkan has merely warned Trump against making “inflammatory statements” about the case or people involved with it, saying she would do what she needed to keep him from intimidating witnesses or tainting potential jurors.

She has also told Trump’s lawyers that she may be forced to agree with the government’s proposal to go to trial sooner than they like as a way to protect the jury pool.

Otherwise, her options range from ignoring Trump’s comments to finding him in violation of his conditions of release. That could entail punishing Trump by fining him or even by sending him to jail, a move that would be complicated not only by politics but also by the presence of his Secret Service detail.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, scoffed at any suggestion that Trump might be testing the bounds.

“‘President Trump was right’ isn’t just a catchphrase, it is fact,” he said. “From the fake dossier to the debunked Mueller investigation to the Russia hoaxes to the impeachment scams to Hunter Biden’s laptop to Crooked Joe Biden’s shady foreign dealings, President Trump has been proven time and again he is the only person who will speak truth to power.”

One of Trump’s lawyers in the case before Chutkan, John Lauro, acknowledged that trying to change Trump’s behavior was unlikely.

Advertisement

“With President Trump, because of the campaign and I would say because of his personality, it’s impossible for him not to speak out on the issues. So it does present unique circumstances,” Lauro said on a recent podcast with lawyer David Oscar Markus, which was recorded days before the hearing with Chutkan. “My approach as a lawyer is obviously very different than his as a candidate. But he feels strongly that he needs to speak out. And he also in particular looks at this prosecution as a political prosecution. So as a result I think in his mind it’s sort of fair game from a political perspective to make these comments.”

Even before Smith was appointed special counsel, Justice Department officials worried that Trump would stress-test the judicial system if he was ever charged. Prosecutors had little doubt Trump would castigate them, along with witnesses and judges, to vent his anger, but also as part of a strategy of dragging opponents into a brawl over what he could and could not say to bolster his claim that the department was seeking to muzzle and destroy him.

In pointing to the more lenient treatment afforded to Trump, Agnifilo cited Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently had his pretrial release agreement revoked after a judge found that he had engaged in witness intimidation.

“Trump is clearly being treated differently,” Agnifilo said. “I’ve never seen a defendant being treated the way Trump has been treated in my 30-year career.”