Georgia prosecutor wants March trial start for Trump case

That would have the trial starting a day before Super Tuesday, when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee. Roughly 14 primaries are set to be held across the country, from California and Texas to Massachusetts and Maine. Trump is currently his party’s dominant front-runner.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4.

ATLANTA — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former president Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

Advertisement

Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. She had already set a deadline of noon Aug. 25 for all the defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked. That would seem to suggest that Trump and the others could be making two trips to Georgia in the coming weeks, first to surrender and then later for an arraignment.

Trump’s Georgia-based legal team did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The proposed order also suggests other deadlines for the case, including for discovery and motions. Willis’s filing says she selected the dates “in light of Defendant Donald Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns,” saying this timetable wouldn’t conflict with those other courts already scheduled hearings and trial dates.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He’s scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

Advertisement

And Smith’s team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

The expansive Georgia indictment, which is nearly 100 pages long, uses the state’s racketeering law to accuse Trump and others of participation in a conspiracy, detailing dozens of actions they are alleged to have taken in an attempt to keep him in power.

The relatively tight calendar Willis is proposing could be complicated by pretrial maneuvering by the defendants. Already on Tuesday, lawyers for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a quick motion to transfer the case from state to federal court. They said all the actions he took were in service to his White House role, foreshadowing an argument that the Constitution makes him immune from prosecution.

There is widespread speculation that Trump and perhaps others could also try to move the case to federal court.

Associated Press

Schumer says he and McCarthy acknowledge need for stopgap spending plan

WASHINGTON — Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, said Wednesday that he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had agreed that a bill to temporarily fund the government is necessary in order to stave off the possibility of an impending government shutdown Oct. 1 and keep the government funded through early December.

Advertisement

But his comments were also an acknowledgment that Congress remains far from reaching any agreement on spending levels that would keep the government running on a longer-term basis.

“Speaker McCarthy and I met a few weeks back, and we agreed we should do what’s called a CR — in other words, a congressional resolution where you just extend the existing funding for a few months so we could work this out,” Schumer, Democrat of New York, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He was referring to a temporary spending measure, which would give lawmakers more time to finalize a deal on 12 appropriations bills that still need to be passed to fund the government and avoid a shutdown altogether. The bills cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee last month on a bipartisan basis, in one of the smoothest processes in recent years. “We urge our House colleagues to emulate the Senate,” Schumer said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters. “The only way we’re going to avoid a government shutdown is by bipartisan support in both houses.”

Appearing on television as part of a planned victory lap to mark the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden’s major climate and energy legislation, Schumer called his discussion with McCarthy, Republican of California, “a good sign.”

“The hard right wants to shut down the government,” Schumer said. “But McCarthy, I think, knows that that would be a disaster, not only for the country but for his party, because it’s clear which side wants to shut down the government and who is doing it.”

Advertisement

Passing the appropriation bills in the deeply divided House will be a difficult task for lawmakers to take up in the fall. House Republicans left Washington for their six-week summer break after abandoning efforts to pass a spending bill to fund the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration, hamstrung by internal divisions over spending and social issues.

New York Times

Ex-Santos fund-raiser indicted on impersonation charges

NEW YORK — A former fund-raiser for Representative George Santos was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign.

Sam Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money for Santos under false pretenses. Prosecutors said Miele impersonated a high-ranking aide to a House member with leadership responsibilities, using a fake name and email address to trick at least a dozen prospective donors.

Santos was not charged in the case.

The indictment did not name the person who was impersonated by name, but the details of the charges match with multiple news reports identifying the aide as Dan Meyer, now retired as the longtime chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, who at the time was minority leader.

Miele pleaded not guilty to the charges in Brooklyn federal court and was released on a $150,000 bond. His attorney, Kevin Marino, did not immediately return a phone message.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Special counsel has access to Trump’s direct messages on Twitter

The federal prosecutors who charged former president Donald Trump this month with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election got access this winter to a trove of so-called direct messages that Trump sent others privately through his Twitter account, according to court papers unsealed Tuesday.

While it remained unclear what sorts of information the messages contained and who exactly may have written them, it was a revelation that there were private messages associated with the Twitter account of Trump, who has famously been cautious about using written forms of communications in his dealings with aides and allies.

The court papers disclosing that prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith obtained direct messages from Trump’s Twitter account emerged from a fight with Twitter over the legality of executing a warrant on the former president’s social media. Days after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the platform shut down his account.

The papers included transcripts of hearings in US District Court in Washington in February during which Judge Beryl A. Howell asserted that Smith’s office had sought Trump’s direct messages — or DMs — from Twitter as part of a search warrant it executed on the account in January.

In one of the transcripts, a lawyer for Twitter, answering questions from Howell, confirmed that the company had turned over to the special counsel’s office “all direct messages, the DMs” from Trump’s Twitter account, including those sent, received, and “stored in draft form.”

The lawyer for Twitter told Howell that the company had found both “deleted” and “nondeleted” direct messages associated with Trump’s account.

New York Times