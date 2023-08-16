Parole Board’s lapses can be laid at feet of Governor’s Council

Thank you for the wonderful editorial about the unconscionable conditions of the state Parole Board (“Healey’s big chance to reshape Parole Board to her values,” Aug. 12). You rightly point out that the Parole Board is falling far short of our ideals, with a seven-member board down to just four, and facing a lawsuit from Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts for lax practices including cursory denials of parole often copied from one case to the next. Meanwhile, commutations and pardons have rolled out at a glacial pace, notwithstanding the excellent work by Governor Maura Healey to recommend seven people for pardons, and those pardons’ swift approval by the Governor’s Council.

Remember that the Governor’s Council is key here. It is the Governor’s Council that approves nominations to the Parole Board. The failings of our Parole Board are therefore also the failings of the Governor’s Council, which voted to approve every single member of the Parole Board that is now the subject of what appears to be a well-deserved lawsuit. Voters need to know that if they want change on the Parole Board, they need to look to the Governor’s Council and vote for change.