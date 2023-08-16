The growing Trump docket

It was evident from the start that Trump was unfit to govern, yet the same Republicans, including members of Congress who dismissed him, morphed from skeptics to sycophants, allowing a flawed presidency to unfold. Trump’s tenure was a window into his skill deficiencies and budding autocratic tendencies. He lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden roundly.

With the 2024 presidential primary season well underway, I am reminded of the challenges Donald Trump faced from the Republican establishment when he sought the nomination in 2016 ( “Trump turning indictments into a campaign advantage,” Page A3, Aug. 14). They viewed him as an amateur with boorish behavior, letting their preference for more conventional candidates be known. Undeterred, Trump went on to win the nomination and the presidency, leaving the party in disarray.

Advertisement

It is said that there’s no education in the second kick of a mule. Apparently, Republicans, unlike a majority of the electorate, have yet to learn that.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Jim Paladino

Tampa





Trump utters fighting words with fingers crossed

Donald Trump often makes crucial statements which, despite the clarity of the words in them, need translation (“Judge limits Trump’s ability to talk on case,” Page A2, Aug. 12). He recently added a twist on a statement he made after his first federal indictment that illustrates this. In the first case he said, “In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you — and I’m just standing in their way.” In the second, he said “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” I read both statements to mean that if prosecutors pursue him in any serious way, his MAGA followers should be in the streets fighting tooth and nail.

We already know by virtue of bone spurs, and by previous braggadocios, that Trump himself has no loyalty to anyone but himself and never wants to be anywhere near any serious fighting — in the streets or elsewhere.

Advertisement

L. K. Lundwall

Westminster





There’s a way to televise the trials that would serve justice

I disagree with letter writer Ravin Bhatia, who argued against televising a Donald Trump trial (“A televised Trump trial would undermine our legal system,” Aug. 14). I suggest that properly controlled coverage would show the world what was happening in one or more of these historically important trials and would avoid the concerns Bhatia raises, such as that Trump would play to the cameras and to his base.

Assuming that the courtrooms are laid out as most are, I would place a fixed camera above the main door, aimed at the judge and the witness stand. I would also place a fixed camera over the jury box, aimed at the witness stand and the judge. A third camera would be over the jury box aimed at the center of the room, about where attorneys would argue the case.

No camera would show the tables where the defendant, his counsel, or the prosecutors sit, nor would any camera show the audience.

This arrangement might lack the show-biz quality of a typical TV courtroom drama, but it would let people see the trial without the possibility of the harm that Bhatia fears.

Eli Bortman

Peabody