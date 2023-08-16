With local news under direct assault, our politics and towns suffer

I got to ride on the bus with Biden and Tom Vilsack, now agriculture secretary, in 2016 to talk conservation agriculture. We’re now starting to see sprouts. During the 2020 presidential campaign, we asked Pete Buttigieg about immigration and race, not long after a South Bend, Ind., police officer shot a Black man in 2019 . We interviewed Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro, both of Texas, about border solutions. My town, Storm Lake, Iowa, might be around 15,000 people but there’s no way of really knowing because so many are undocumented in the shadows.

Every four years, presidential hopefuls flock to Iowa to woo voters before the first-in-the-nation caucuses, and we editors and reporters tag along for the ride. Back in 1980 when Howard Baker ran for president, my brother John shadowed him all day with a camera. He even photographed Baker shaving at the Super 8 Motel. I rode in a van with Senator John Glenn while he waxed on about orbiting Earth; I was enthralled next to my childhood hero. George W. Bush called on the phone to say, “Howdy, bud!” and talk up corn ethanol. Lamar Alexander signed the wall in the office of our weekly newspaper. So did Joe Biden. I had a cordial conversation with Dick Cheney; he was not crazy about ethanol. Iowa evoked earnest pining for Oklahoma when we sat down with Elizabeth Warren in 2019. She gets rural.

Food security is vital for the world. Rural rage is real. Ethanol is controversial. So is immigration. Community newspapers in Iowa and New Hampshire play critical, if relatively polite, roles in helping voters winnow the field. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox was a must-do for candidates at the Iowa State Fair, where reporters and the public asked detailed questions.

That was then. When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he used an airport rally campaign strategy that led to his nomination. He didn’t need retail politics. He wasn’t digging deep on soil conservation or ethanol. He was railing against Mexicans and was going to build a wall and charge them for it. He attacked the press as the “enemy of the people.” Local politicians who used to be our friends started talking that way.

The Iowa Senate, controlled by Republicans, told reporters in 2022 to clear out from the historic press bench on the chamber floor — built into the wall, by design — and go up to the peanut gallery to watch. Bleeding Heartland blogger Laura Belin, a serious and meticulous reporter, was denied State House press credentials.

And on to 2024. Earlier this month, reporter Ty Rushing of Iowa Starting Line, a progressive political news site, was barred entry to a public event with Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis by sheriff’s deputies. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has assumed the role of the press by interviewing candidates at the State Fair. True believers love sitting in an echo chamber.

Nobody is calling me to ride on the bus, for sure. They can do without the Register, unthinkable a decade ago. Worse, politicians funded by dark money are trying to sue reporters into oblivion with frivolous defamation suits, another trick learned from Trump.

It’s a reflection of our politics, which is purchased, and honest journalism, which is starving to death across the country. A quarter of US newspapers have ceased publication in the past 20 years as advertising revenues flowed to social media, where deceit commands eyeballs. Most of the departed are community newspapers like ours, which mainly concern themselves with covering school, city, and county functions. We report on water rates going up, crime rates going down, births and deaths, how much the meatpacking wage is, and how we need more housing. Pretty much like the Marion County Record north of Wichita, Kansas, where reporting on city affairs and the police chief earned a raid by the cops on the office of the weekly newspaper and the home of 98-year-old co-owner Joan Meyer. She died from the shock, said her son, Eric Meyer, the unpaid editor-publisher.

The Fourth Estate, from big to small, is under assault. It’s a reflection of our politics. That’s tragic for democracy and freedom. When a news operation closes, nobody knows what book the school board might ban next. Government spending and corporate crime go up. Community trust goes down when you have no common set of facts, just internet gossip from your half-right neighbor down the street.

We journalists showed them that Howard Baker was a decent guy. Lamar Alexander is fun at a backyard party with a piano. Beto O’Rourke finished his cup of coffee after our newsroom dog, Peach, tried to drink it — it speaks well of a man’s character. Then-Senator Kamala Harris shook Peach’s paw.

Peach the Newshound endorsed then-Senator Kamala Harris. Dolores Cullen/Storm Lake Times Pilot

The Democratic National Committee has since abandoned the Iowa caucuses, and is attempting to put South Carolina and Nevada first. Their party drifted off into the cornfields. Republicans are left to their devices, which since Trump, at least, has been to create an alternative-fact universe that doesn’t want a self-appointed gatekeeper like me.

As local news voices vanish, it won’t be just the presidential nominating process that suffers from a dearth of facts. People suffer. Towns become weaker with nobody there to advocate for them and hold politicians accountable. A half-dozen Iowa county-seat newspapers closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic dynamic is tough enough without being under deadly attack from everyone from the White House to city hall. Freedom isn’t free. It requires vigilance. Without a gatekeeper, anything goes. We’re witnessing it.

Art Cullen is editor of the Storm Lake Times Pilot in rural Northwest Iowa. The newspaper was the subject of a 2021 PBS documentary, “Storm Lake,” which explores how journalism informs democracy with a focus on the Iowa caucuses.