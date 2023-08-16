Aaron Rodgers says he’s not overly concerned with the Jets’ offensive line, but should we believe him?

“I was with the defense the entire day today,” he said. “I’m going to catch up on tape.”

Coach Robert Saleh took a pass when asked about the performance of his team’s offensive line during a joint practice with the Buccaneers.

And Aaron Rodgers playfully swatted back a question about the pressure he felt from the Tampa Bay defense.

“Pressure?” he said. “Oh, I thought we played a lot better up front today.”

Perhaps that’s true, which is a scary sign for the Jets. They had only one starter on the offensive line for Wednesday’s practice — center Connor McGovern — and predictably struggled against the Buccaneers’ stout defense. Rodgers took at least six sacks during team drills, with defensive tackle Vita Vea and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka repeatedly wrecking plays. Rodgers coached/chewed out his linemen throughout, and on one busted play scrambled and threw the football all the way into the crowd.

Rodgers — part quarterback, part offensive coordinator as he implements his Packers offense in New York — sounded like a coach in his post-practice news conference. He said it’s time for the offensive linemen to step up, without naming anyone individually. And Rodgers mentioned twice that there are “jobs up for grabs.”

“We missed some real easy, easy stuff in protection, which is stuff we’ve got to clean up,” Rodgers said. “I was thinking maybe we’d start to figure some stuff out. Obviously, it hasn’t happened yet.”

Wednesday’s shaky performance was nothing new for the Jets’ offensive line. Rodgers struggled in Tuesday’s practice, with local reports pegging him at 8 for 20 in team drills.

And the offensive line issues were laid bare for the world to see in the second episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which aired Tuesday night.

Saleh ripped into his offensive linemen in a team meeting, for their performance and effort.

“You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you can have two $10 million-plus receivers, you can have the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can have all kinds of skill in the running back room, but none of it [expletive] matters until the big boys up front change who the [expletive] we are,” Saleh said. “We can’t fix [expletive] until we know you’re giving everything you’ve got . . . We will go as you go.”

The problem for the Jets is they haven’t had any cohesion on the offensive line. Veteran tackle Duane Brown, 38, is still on the physically unable to perform list, though Saleh is optimistic he will return soon. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has missed a handful of days because of an ankle injury. Left guard Laken Tomlinson was a new absence on Wednesday because of a leg injury.

Then there’s former first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who hopes to be a factor this season but is still limited as he returns from knee injuries that kept him out the last two seasons.

Youngsters such as right tackle Max Mitchell and interior lineman Joe Tippmann are getting good reps in camp, but the line isn’t jelling the way the Jets need it to.

“At some point we’re going to have to figure out who those five are and give us at least a week to get used to each other,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think we’re at that point yet, because I don’t think there’s five guys that have earned those spots. I’m going to have some patience with that and also try to encourage and inspire those guys who are fighting for jobs to keep showing out every day.”

The offensive line struggles mark the first bit of adversity to hit the Jets in the nascent Rodgers era. It’s not that the honeymoon is over after three months — there is still plenty of hype and excitement being generated — but the team is getting hit with the reality that playing good football can be really hard, even when you have Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m just trying to be consistent with those guys — hold them accountable and test them every day with cadence, with calls, with adjustments, just the normal stuff we’re going to be doing,” Rodgers said. “Guys that can handle it are going to be in there. Guys that can’t aren’t.”

If the Jets can get their veterans healthy, they should have a quality offensive line. Plus, Rodgers has always been good at protecting himself — audibling to quick passes, or throwing the ball away quickly to avoid sacks. Over the past three seasons, he ranks No. 8 in sack percentage (4.9 percent of pass attempts).

“Individually they are a really, really good group of guys,” Saleh said. “It’s just trying to find a way to mesh and jell and find the right combination of five and letting it rip.”

Rodgers said his concern level with the offensive line is “pretty low.” He thinks all it will take is one week of practicing together. The season opener against the Bills is still 3½ weeks away

“I don’t have a lot of stress, a lot of concern about things,” Rodgers said. “We just need some continuity at some point so guys can feel comfortable playing together. Maybe that’s the end of next week, maybe that’s the week we have in between the season and the last preseason game. But jobs are up for grabs.”

