Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley get into verbal sparring match at UFC media day

Following Sterling’s record-tying third consecutive bantamweight title defense at UFC 288 on May 6 in Newark, N. J., O’Malley entered the cage and the two jawed at one another. The trash talk spilled over to fight week.

A men’s bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and second-ranked Sean O’Malley headlines the much-anticipated fight card at TD Garden, which has already sold out with a gate north of $7 million.

Although the fists won’t fly until Saturday night, UFC 292 served as a war of words between fighters at media day.

“I think I’m in a really good headspace,” said Sterling, who fights out of Long Island, N.Y. “This guy is going to need lightning to strike to beat me on Saturday night.”

Advertisement

Sterling harped upon the differences between the two, mainly the level of competition that O’Malley has faced and the perceived stylistic matchup of a grappler versus a striker. Sterling is a talented wrestler known for his strong jiu-jitsu skills and rides a nine-fight winning streak, defeating some of the top names in the weight class.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s a tough competitor,” said Sterling. “I know that he’s done his homework, he’s going to come prepared. He’s got a great team behind him and I just look forward to smashing him and showing him that there’s levels to this.”

O’Malley, a wildly popular and charismatic striker who fights out of Glendale, Ariz., praised Sterling, calling him the ‘greatest bantamweight of all time’. When asked about his proclamation, O’Malley countered, ‘Who’s better?’.

O’Malley sports a 16-1 career record and owns 11 wins by knockout and a victory by submission. The 28 year-old fires elaborate and creative striking combinations from distance, picking his opponents apart from the outside.

“He’s seen how I’ve knocked people out — you don’t want to be on the other end of that,” said O’Malley. “That changes people’s careers when you get knocked out that way. You’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that people could be that fast.’ It’s possible.”

Advertisement

⋅ In the co-main event, the women’s strawweight title is up for grabs. Two-time champion Zhang Weili and fifth-ranked challenger Amanda Lemos praised one another’s skill sets.

“People may not be talking about it now, but they will be talking about it afterwards because it’s going to be a war and it’s going to be historic,” said Lemos.

Weili, the first ever Chinese champion, has finished 19 of her 23 wins and is ranked third on the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. Lemos, on a two-fight win streak, has seen her hand raised in seven of her last eight bouts and is tied for the most finishes in UFC strawweight history.

“I think I can learn a lot from her,” said Weili. “In each camp, I visualize my opponent as my teacher so I will study and learn from her and then bring [those attributes] into my game.”

Weili possesses a vast appreciation for the city of Boston after attending UFC on ESPN 6: Weidman vs. Reyes, a fight night card held at TD Garden on Oct. 18, 2019 — the promotion’s last trip to the Commonwealth.

“I’m very happy to be in Boston again,” said Weili. “I have been here in 2019 to watch a fight and the atmosphere here is unbelievable.”

“In Boston, there is a lot of culture and history in this city, there are a lot of famous universities here and a lot of Chinese people here. I think this Saturday I can make Boston my home.”

Advertisement

Weili will have at least one prominent Boston sports figure cheering for her. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who previously trained at a jiu-jitsu class with the two-time women’s strawweight champion, was invited by Weili to attend the fight.

⋅ Fifteenth ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry showcased every bit of hubris that has drawn comparisons to fellow Irish star Conor McGregor in discussing his upcoming fight with No. 11 Neil Magny.

“… I show up on Saturday night and I absolutely manhandle and manipulate Neil Magny to do whatever I please because I’m just that good,” said Garry.

Garry, who boasts a sterling 12-0 record with an undefeated 5-0 mark in the UFC, backs up his trash talk with slick striking and high fight IQ.

“Everything up here [mentally] needs to be 110 percent bulletproof,” said Garry. “You can’t have any doubts because if you have doubts, then you can be broken — and that I do not have. I don’t have any doubts of where my career is, where it’s going, how good I am, and how good I am going to be.”

⋅ The UFC will host several events at TD Garden that are free and open to the public prior to Saturday’s bouts . The press conference will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday and the UFC 30th anniversary Q&A and ceremonial weigh-ins will be on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.