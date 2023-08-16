By signing Ezekiel Elliott, Bill Belichick acknowledges the offensive disaster of last season even if he never has to say so

We’ll have to wait for Belichick’s memoirs for a full explanation of why he felt it was acceptable to install offensively inexperienced coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as executors — or was it executioners? — of the offense last season, despite his “blame me if it doesn’t work” pledge. It proved a disastrous decision that sabotaged the second year of Mac Jones’s quarterback tenure and the entire offense.

Being Bill Belichick means never having to say you’re sorry and never having to explain your decisions to the hoi polloi. It’s a great gig. Anything that goes awry is in the past and thus off-limits for discussion. Anything that goes according to plan ends up in a book hailing his distinguished tenure as Patriots coach.

But there are small, tacit signs that Belichick understands he can’t leave the offense completely hanging like last season and must make some amends. One of them is the signing of veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott to a deal that by Belichickian measures, as well as the current running back market, is generous.

The two-time NFL rushing champion received a one-year deal with $4 million up front ($3 million base salary and $1 million signing bonus) plus incentives that could push the value to $6 million. That’s a good deal considering teams weren’t exactly beating down Zeke’s door after the Cowboys cut him in March.

Sure, it’s not ponying up for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a missed opportunity to aid Jones. But it’s an acknowledgment that Belichick left the running back cupboard perilously bare behind Rhamondre Stevenson, and that no amount of coach-‘em-up-Patriot-pixie dust was going to plug that hole. We’ll call that progress, an admission that a genuine, proven, professional employee was required to solve this problem on offense.

You have to take what you can get if you’re Mac and the offense.

I come in praise of this signing, even if it probably could’ve happened sooner to prep Elliott for the season. He is not the dynamic, feed-me force he was when he entered the league in 2016, winning his first rushing title. Much like the Patriots, his glory days are in the rearview mirror. He has produced three 100-yard rushing games in his last three seasons.

His home run-hitting days are past. He’s a situational hitter now.

In 231 carries last season, Elliott notched five rushes of 20 yards or more and none of 30. He produced three carries of 20 yards or more in 237 attempts in 2021 with a long of 47, his longest rush since 2018, the year he captured his second rushing title.

However, even this diminished version of Zeke is a substantial upgrade over second-year runners Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.

Ezekiel Elliott brings depth to the running back position, but he had just five runs of 20 yards or more on 231 carries last season. Sam Hodde/Getty

The paucity of running back options behind Stevenson, who wore down last season when he rushed for 1,040 yards and finished fourth among running backs in receptions, eluded the scrutiny given to wondering if the wide receiving corps is sufficient or whether the offensive line sports more holes than and the same permeability as a colander. But it was an obvious area of weakness for a unit underpinned by too many caveats.

Running backs rarely move the needle in today’s NFL. Elliott was part of arguably the best duo in the league last year in Dallas with Tony Pollard. They combined for 1,883 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. That got the Cowboys one playoff win over a one-foot-in-the-football-grave Tom Brady; the game was won by Dak Prescott’s four TD passes.

But this season is about giving the Patriots offense what it didn’t have last season — a chance. A competent offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, and now a running back capable of spelling Stevenson are simple steps in that direction.

The Patriots could not afford for the running game to completely evaporate if Stevenson got hurt. That once again would be setting Jones up for failure.

The old Belichick — the one that had Brady to apply as human spackle — would have just let this running back shortage sort itself out in-season. He would’ve surmised, “We’ll figure it out.” That’s a luxury he and the Patriots no longer possess.

For a team with a small margin for error, the Patriots have to be set up for success from the get-go. That could be the difference between returning to the playoffs or sitting them out for the third time in four seasons.

Now, Dalvin Cook, who landed with the division-rival Jets on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million, would have been a more dynamic and expensive option. But it’s baby steps, post-Brady, for Belichick.

Making a move for a name like Elliott also restores trust. The Patriots offense is still healing from the trauma of last season’s Belichick-inflicted train wreck.

Offensive players are careful not to offer much more than passing references to that debacle, especially with Judge still on staff, reassigned to assistant head coach. But their upbeat body language and positivity speak volumes.

Last training camp, I asked wide receiver Kendrick Bourne if the revamped offense that incorporated Kyle Shanahan themes reminded him of the one he played in for Shanahan in San Francisco. He offered a terse, “No.”

On Monday, Bourne was asked a stock question about the offense’s progress.

“I feel like we’re doing really well, man,” he said. “We’re really poised, knowing what we’re doing together, knowing each other, communicating well. I think our communication is a lot better than it has been, so I think we need to just keep doing that, talking to each other, knowing what we’re seeing.”

Another question about installing more advanced concepts elicited another sanguine assessment from Bourne.

“It feels more complex,” he said, “but it’s better, you know what I mean? Not being so one-dimensional. The defense, they have to do more to stop us, so I feel like we’re more versatile in a sense.”

The offense needs to believe that Belichick is putting them in position to succeed.

Belichick doesn’t have to acknowledge to us that he was wrong about a particular decision or personnel move. But he does have to signal it to the NFL’s new-age players, who aren’t just going to dive into some football foxhole because he says so.

The message of Elliott’s signing is demonstrating that, unlike last season, Belichick isn’t going to just blithely gloss over miscalculations that harm the offense without changing course.

It’s Belichick’s silent form of contrition. It’s as close as it gets to pronouncing he was wrong.

