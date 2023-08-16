Bruins sign former Harvard center John Farinacci to two-year contract

Farinacci was originally a third-round pick of the Coyotes in 2019 but never signed. Because he played four years of amateur hockey (three at Harvard and another with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL), Farinacci was granted unrestricted free agency Tuesday. It was a path similar to the ones taken by former Bruin Blake Wheeler and ex-Harvard forward Jimmy Vesey.

The Bruins signed the former Harvard center to a two-year entry-level contract Wednesday that comes with an annual salary cap hit of $910,000. The New Jersey native played at Dexter-Southfield in Brookline and then spent three seasons playing for the Crimson. Harvard coach Ted Donato is Farinacci’s uncle.

John Farinacci will be sticking around town a little while longer.

Farinacci quickly came to an agreement with Bruins general manager — and fellow Harvard man — Don Sweeney Tuesday night.

Continuing his career in Boston was “always something in the back of my mind,” said Farinacci, who collected 23 goals and 59 points in 78 games for the Crimson. His 2022-23 season was truncated by a herniated disk in his lower back.

“I loved everything the Bruins had to offer, and I’m super excited,” said Farinacci, who did have some brief talks with other teams. “Nothing could compare to the opportunity to join the Bruins.”

Farinacci said he hadn’t had any conversations with Ted Donato, or his cousin, Ryan, both of whom played at Harvard and were drafted by the Bruins, because the deal came together so quickly.

Farinacci, who described himself as “a 200-foot centerman,” said it took some time to adjust playing for Donato.

“He went from being Uncle Teddy for the first 17 years [of my life] to Coach Donato pretty quickly,” said Farinacci, who served as a captain at Harvard. “I really learned so much from him.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound Farinacci, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, said Patrice Bergeron is a player he watched a lot and tries to emulate.

“The way he played was amazing,” he said. “That’s a guy I try to play like.”

