Danny Ainge almost traded the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown picks in a deal for Jimmy Butler

After watching the Miami Heat close out the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals this past spring, it’s fair to wonder what it would be like if Jimmy Butler were wearing green.
As it turns out, Danny Ainge attempted to trade for Butler toward the beginning of his career with the Bulls. However, Chicago’s asking price was too high.
“Some of the best trades I ever made were the ones that I wasn’t able to make,” said Ainge, the former Celtics president of basketball operations, in an interview with The Players Tribune. “Like, I was trying to get Jimmy Butler from Chicago when I was in Boston but they wanted a lot. And so we didn’t do it, and it would have ended up being Jaylen and Jayson, those two draft picks that we got Jaylen and Jayson with.”
After acquiring those picks in a 2013 trade that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics selected Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in back-to-back years. They’ve emerged as one of the NBA’s best duos, and have led the Celtics to five of the last seven Eastern Conference finals.
Brown signed the NBA’s richest contract, a five-year, $304 million super-max extension, last month. Tatum has been a first-team All-NBA selection the past two seasons.
Butler, a six-time All-Star, has led the Heat to a pair of Finals appearances. But it appears that Ainge is glad he didn’t make the trade.
