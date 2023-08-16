Danny Ainge almost traded the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown picks in a deal for Jimmy Butler

After watching the Miami Heat close out the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals this past spring, it’s fair to wonder what it would be like if Jimmy Butler were wearing green.

As it turns out, Danny Ainge attempted to trade for Butler toward the beginning of his career with the Bulls. However, Chicago’s asking price was too high.

“Some of the best trades I ever made were the ones that I wasn’t able to make,” said Ainge, the former Celtics president of basketball operations, in an interview with The Players Tribune. “Like, I was trying to get Jimmy Butler from Chicago when I was in Boston but they wanted a lot. And so we didn’t do it, and it would have ended up being Jaylen and Jayson, those two draft picks that we got Jaylen and Jayson with.”