Dominican authorities launch probe into Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco

“This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved,” Fabal said. “We are working together [with Judge Llaverías].”

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal , a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press on Wednesday the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. He said the probe is in its early stages and will be chaired by Judge Olga Diná Llaverías , a specialist on child abuse cases.

A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco’s alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.

Advertisement

Fabal said prosecutors are gathering evidence and testimonies but did not provide details.

“Next week, we might be able to give some of the necessary information without hurting the investigation,” he said.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The prosecutor added he has had no contact with Major League Baseball executives or US authorities about the case.

Franco was born in Baní, the capital of the Peravia province.

It was not clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

On Monday, the Rays placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.

The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

Franco did not play in Sunday’s home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and did not accompany the Rays to San Francisco for the start of a six-game road trip that began Monday night against the Giants.

Advertisement

Spencer Torkelson (2 HRs) powers Tigers past Twins

Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and the Detroit Tigers survived a late scare for an 8-7 victory over the Twins on Wednesday.

Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats at Target Field in Minneapolis to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh, giving the second-year first baseman his fourth career multi-homer game.

His previous one came last Wednesday against the Twins in Detroit.

Torkelson, who also homered Tuesday night and almost had a third in the ninth inning Wednesday, leads the Tigers with 20 home runs. He’s the seventh player in club history with that many during his age-23 season.

Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange and Will Vest combined for 5⅓ innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win with by striking out five in 2⅓ perfect innings.

Jason Foley gave up back-to-back homers in the ninth, and Matt Wallner, who delivered Minnesota a victory Tuesday, had a drive that was caught on the left-field warning track.

Donovan Solano grounded into a double play to end the game.

Following their final game this season against divisional foe Detroit, the Twins (63-59) remain four games ahead of Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The Tigers — 8-5 against Minnesota in 2023 — are eight back of the Guardians.

DJ Stewart (2 HRs) ignites Mets vs. Pirates

DJ Stewart had his first multihomer game in two years, leading the Mets to an 8-3 victory over the Pirates at Citi Field in New York.

Advertisement

Stewart, who also homered as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss, hit a solo shot in the second inning off Johan Oviedo (6-13) and delivered a two-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Borucki.

The two-homer game was the third of Stewart’s career and his first since Aug. 12, 2021, when he went deep twice for the Baltimore Orioles.

Pete Alonso hit his 36th homer, a solo shot that moved him into the Mets’ top 10 list in RBIs with 469, snapping a tie with Keith Hernandez.

Dodgers win ninth in a row

Rookie Bobby Miller tossed six innings of one-run ball and the Dodgers won their ninth straight game late Tuesday, beating the visiting Brewers, 6-2, in a matchup of NL division leaders.

The NL West-leading Dodgers are riding their longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row from July 31-Aug. 13 last year. They improved to 13-1 this month and are a season-best 26 games over .500 at 72-46.

Miller (7-2) allowed one hit in his first win since July 22. The righthander struck out four and walked one. Ryan Yarbrough earned his first save of the season with three innings of relief.

The NL Central-leading Brewers, who scored first on a fielder’s choice groundout in the first inning by former Boston College standout Sal Frelick, had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Dodgers sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs while breaking open a tie game in the sixth.

Advertisement

In his first game since Aug. 6, J.D. Martinez doubled off the wall in left, chasing Adrian Houser (4-4) and scoring Will Smith, who reached on a throwing error by third baseman Andruw Monasterio.

Pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández followed with a single up the middle off Hoby Milner, scoring Max Muncy and Martinez. Hernández scored on Miguel Rojas’ single to left. Mookie Betts followed with a RBI single to the same spot off Bryse Wilson for a 6-1 lead.

MLB’s Rob Manfred backs Royals stadium plan

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, in Kansas City for a discussion at an Urban Youth Academy designed to encourage inner-city youth support of the game, threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals.

Manfred toured sites near downtown’s T-Mobile Center and across the Missouri River in Clay County the Royals are considering and called both “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete.

The Royals have said they want to settle on a location and provide updated stadium renderings sometime in September.



