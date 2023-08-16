It was worth it for the Red Sox to wait to land strike-throwing reliever Chris Martin

The Sox offered him a contract comparable to the one-year, $2.5 million deal he took from the Chicago Cubs, Martin said. But he turned it down.

They almost had one. His name was Chris Martin.

WASHINGTON — How much could the Red Sox have used a relief pitcher like Chris Martin last season, when their bullpen was one of the worst in the American League?

“I had the opportunity to come to Boston,” he said. “But it was a weird situation. I was coming off a not-so-good year and did I want to go pitch in the AL East or the NL Central?

“I decided the NL Central would be a better situation for my career.”

Martin was a Cub for only four months before he was traded to the Dodgers. He was dominant down the stretch and pitched well in two playoff games, increasing both his value and confidence.

When the Red Sox came knocking again, Martin was ready. That they offered a two-year, $17.5 million contract had a little something to do with it, too.

“It came back around and I’m glad it did,” Martin said before the Sox played the Nationals on Wednesday night. “This has been a great situation.”

The 37-year-old righthander has been on the kind of roll Mariano Rivera would envy. He has allowed four runs on 26 hits over 33⅓ innings and 36 games dating back to May 1 with six walks and 33 strikeouts.

The Sox are 29-7 in those games with Martin serving as the primary set-up man for Kenley Jansen.

“It’s been a late-career renaissance for him for a couple of years now,” Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran said. “He’s been tremendous. He’s been huge for us back there.”

That Martin has thrown 70 percent of his pitches for strikes over the last six seasons of his career is what keeps him employed. In a game full of uncertainty, that he will throw strikes is something a team can count on.

“When I met with the Sox, they talked about the trouble they had with walks last season,” Martin said. “I’m known as a strike-thrower.”

It’s not that simple, of course. Martin threw plenty of strikes early in his career and had a 6.19 ERA over 40 games with the Rockies and Yankees from 2014-15.

“Usually when a game gets quick, a lot of people start throwing balls. I started throwing bad strikes,” he said.

Two seasons playing for the Nippon Ham Fighters — where Shohei Ohtani was a teammate — changed the course of his career.

In a league where hitters are valued for their ability to work the count, Martin had to adjust quickly or he would have been out of the job.

“Survival mode,” he said. “It was hard to strike them out. So you have to expand the zone to get them to chase. That helped me learn command.”

Martin picked up a split-finger fastball and learned to trust his breaking pitches. As he improved his command within the strike zone, major league teams wanted him back and he signed with the Rangers for the 2018 season.

“The hitters know I don’t walk a lot and I use that to my favor because they’re going to be aggressive,” Martin said. “It took me a long time to learn to pitch to that.”

Said O’Halloran: “He throws strikes, yes. But they’re quality strikes. His command stands out.”

Martin was a Red Sox prospect from 2011-13 after being signed out of an independent league. He played with, among others, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt before being traded to the Rockies.

Sox athletic trainers Brandon Henry and Jon Jochim were minor league staffers at the same time Martin was coming up. He also worked with Paul Abbott, who is now the Triple A pitching coach.

“Fun working with those guys again,” he said. “This has been a great place for my family, too. It was a great decision.”

Martin appreciates the structure of the bullpen, knowing he usually will have the eighth inning with a lead.

“Super important to have those roles set,” he said. “It takes a lot of pressure off people. The best teams I have been on have those roles defined. It makes it easier for the manager and for everybody in the bullpen.”

Jansen, a former catcher, appreciates that Martin also took a unique path to this point.

“He’s unbelievable. To go to Japan and figure it out and come back and pitch the way he has, I have a lot of respect for him” Jansen said. “It’s been great being his teammate.

“I knew who he was but now that I’m around him, I see why the Sox wanted him.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.