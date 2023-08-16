Patriots ease Ezekiel Elliott into practice slowly, but the excitement level is high

But the Patriots kept Elliott’s workload light, as he begins to acclimate to their training camp, playbook, and system. Elliott fully participated during the warmup and walkthrough but did not engage in any competitive team periods or full-contact drills. Taking handoffs and catching a few passes — without defense — marked the height of his day.

As the team settled into the facilities at the Don Hutson Center, eventually came veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, sporting the jersey number from his college days at Ohio State. The 28-year-old Elliott showed up in pads, looking ready to practice less than 36 hours after signing his one-year deal with the Patriots .

GREEN BAY, Wis. — When Patriots players walked onto the field Wednesday morning for the first of two joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, all eyes awaited the arrival of No. 15.

Coach Bill Belichick said he spent time with Elliott Tuesday night, introducing him to terminology, plays, protections, and things of that nature. Elliott also spent time chatting with running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri throughout Wednesday’s practice.

“We’ll work him in there when he’s ready,” Belichick said.

Even with Elliott’s limited involvement, players expressed excitement about the addition.

“Zeke’s awesome so far,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “He already was jumping in there, getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see. He’s fresh off the plane, trying to come out here and compete. He seems like a great fit.”

Added left tackle Trent Brown, “I think it’s a great add to the team. Another veteran presence in the running back room. Another good running back to add on with Rhamondre [Stevenson]. I think we can do some special things with those guys and that group.”

With historic Lambeau Field as a backdrop, J.J. Taylor, Ameer Speed, and Ezekiel Elliott (left to right) headed to the practice facility Wednesday. Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Patriots will practice with the Packers again Thursday, before having Friday off. Belichick would not share details about Elliott’s practice plans moving forward.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Elliott joins Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, and C.J. Marable in the running back room. Montgomery, who has not practiced since suffering a leg injury on the second day of camp, remained absent Wednesday. Strong also did not practice for the third straight day.

Stevenson said he has not yet talked to Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien about his usage now that Elliott is in the fold. The expectation is for Stevenson to still receive the bulk of the carries, with Elliott available in relief and short-yardage situations.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,” Stevenson said. “If they need me out there more, I’m reliable to do that. If they need me out there less, just keeping all the running backs fresh, I’m with that, too.”

Stevenson, who previously connected with Elliott in 2021 via their agents, said he admires the way Elliott runs the ball, highlighting his relentlessness. Stevenson is known for his tackle-breaking and playmaking ability as a big-bodied back, while Elliott, at this stage in his career, is known for his goal-line touchdowns and pass protection.

“I feel like our games are going to complement each other very well,” Stevenson said. “I think we’re going to learn from each other, just all learn from each other in that running back room. I’m excited about it.”

After the Patriots wrap up in Green Bay, they travel to Nashville for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. Then they will return to New England for the final week of training camp. While the clock is certainly ticking for Elliott to get up to speed ahead of Week 1, there’s no tempering the anticipation surrounding the acquisition.

“He knows football,” Jones said. “It’s just the terminology’s a little different. I’m not worried about him. I think most importantly the line is doing a really good job with the running game right now. I know he sees that, and he’s excited. Him and Mondre are going to be a great 1-2 punch.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.