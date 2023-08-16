Patriots owner Robert Kraft misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame for second year in a row

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994; at the time, the team had never won a Super Bowl. Since then, it has won six championships, double the amount of any other team since the purchase.

Parker won two championships as head coach of the Detroit Lions, in 1952 and 1953. He also coached the Cardinals and Steelers over a 15-year career. He died in 1982.

After being selected as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Instead, Buddy Parker will be the sole finalist from the coach/contributor category, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The Hall’s 12-person coach/contributor committee made the decision after narrowing the search to 12 candidates last month. Kraft also was a finalist last year but lost the bid to Don Coryell, the longtime Cardinals and Chargers coach.

There is only one current NFL owner in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

Kraft likely will have more opportunities in years to come, as nine of the 12 semifinalists reached the same stage last year.

The other semifinalists in the coach/contributor category this year were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells, and John Wooten.

Next week, the seniors committee will meet to select three finalists from its 12 semifinalists.

The Hall’s full selection committee will meet early next year to make the final selections for the Class of 2024. Parker will be elected if he receives an 80 percent approval vote.

