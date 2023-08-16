Game 120 lineups and notes: James Paxton and the Red Sox look to stay hot vs. Nationals

The Sox, winners of six of their last eight, beat Washington, 5-4 , on Tuesday to remain three games behind Toronto in the race for the final AL Wild Card spot. After the Nationals put up four runs on Nick Pivetta in the third inning, Pablo Reyes hit a double and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fourth. The Red Sox bullpen did the rest, retiring 16 of the final 17 Washington hitters.

Starter James Paxton and the Red Sox will look to stay hot Wednesday night in the second of three games at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

Paxton is coming off a strong start against Kansas City last Thursday, when he allowed just six hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 5⅓ scoreless innings. He’s 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA over his last four starts.

Fellow lefthander MacKenzie Gore is on the hill for the Nationals, who had won seven of their last 10 before Tuesday. Gore, the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, has never faced the Sox. He gave up six runs and three homers in his last start, a loss to the Phillies.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Lineups

RED SOX (63-56): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (7-3, 3.36 ERA)

NATIONALS (53-67): TBA

Pitching: LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gore: Adam Duvall 0-2, Pablo Reyes 1-2, Justin Turner 0-2

Nationals vs. Paxton: Michael Chavis 0-8

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won their last six games against the Nationals and nine of their last 10 vs. Washington since July 2018.

Notes: Paxton has one career start against the Nationals. He allowed three runs on five hits in one inning to take the loss. ... After throwing a scoreless seventh inning on Tuesday, Chris Martin has allowed just one run in his last 25 outings since June 9. His 0.40 ERA during that span leads MLB. ... Triston Casas had two hits on Tuesday, including a two-run single in the third. He has hit safely in 21 of 28 games since the All-Star break, batting .337 with 10 home runs and 20 RBIs in that span. ... The Sox enter Wednesday 9-1 all-time at Nationals Park since the stadium opened in 2008.

Advertisement

Seven wonders of the sports world Share WATCH: Associate editor Stan Grossfeld shares stories from visits to his seven wonders of the sports world, from Fenway Park to Lambeau Field.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.