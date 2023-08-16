Red Sox rally to tie, then Nationals explode in eighth on way to win

Yet that rally quickly proved a spirit-crushing mirage. In his second outing since coming off the injured list, righthander Garrett Whitlock was flattened by the Nationals, giving up back-to-back homers in a four-run eighth inning that sent the Sox to a 6-2 loss.

After seven somnambulant innings against the Nationals and starter MacKenzie Gore, the Red Sox awakened in the eighth. With the Sox down, 2-0, August sparkplug Pablo Reyes added to his recent heroics, crushing a tying, two-run homer to left.

Whitlock’s night unraveled quickly. He gave up a leadoff single to Lane Thomas and then hit Joey Meneses in the forearm with a badly mislocated 0-and-2 sinker. That brought up catcher Keibert Ruiz, who pounced on an 0-and-1 changeup that failed to fade, ripping it into the seats in right-center for a three-run homer. Stone Garrett followed by crushing an unsinking sinker from Whitlock (5-4) 442 feet to dead center.

The eighth-inning power eruption by both teams stood in contrast to much of the seven innings that preceded it.

Sox starter James Paxton was almost as dominant as Gore at the start of the game, flying through two scoreless innings in just 28 pitches. But in the third, Paxton failed to bury a two-strike curveball against former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis. Chavis’s eyes widened on the pitch at the bottom of the zone, and the now-hirsute 28-year-old unloaded, driving it into the left-field seats for a homer to put the Nationals up, 1-0.

One inning later, Paxton again failed to put away a hitter with two strikes. This time, after getting ahead of Garrett, 0 and 2, Paxton threw a cutter that finished slightly below the zone but too much over the inner part of the plate. Garrett didn’t miss, driving it into the bleachers in left-center for another solo homer to give Washington a 2-0 advantage.

The fact that both homers came on two-strike offerings highlighted a forming area of potential concern about Paxton’s impressive return to the mound this year. Through his first dozen starts, Paxton typically jumped ahead in counts and then quickly dispatched opponents, recording an elite 29 percent strikeout rate.

But in his last few starts, Paxton hasn’t had an effective cutter, making it far more difficult to put away righthanded hitters. He fanned just three batters over six innings on Wednesday, dropping his strikeout rate over his last four starts to 19 percent.

Still, aside from the pair of two-strike mistakes on Wednesday, the lefthander was sharp if not overpowering, delivering an effort that should have provided the Sox with an excellent opportunity to win. He allowed just the two runs on five hits over six frames, issuing one walk while punching out three and inducing repeatedly weak contact.

Yet fellow southpaw Gore, who was even more dominant. He breezed through the first two innings in just 20 pitches, didn’t allow a base runner until Justin Turner singled with one out in the fourth, and never allowed another hit.

Gore leaned heavily on a mid-90s fastball but complemented it with a curveball, slider, and changeup that gave the Sox fits. He needed just 85 pitches to deliver 6⅓ scoreless innings in which he permitted one hit, two walks, and struck out seven.

But with Turner on first, after Gore missed the strike zone badly with the first pitch against Trevor Story, the pitcher grimaced and stepped off the mound. He was quickly escorted from the game.

Gore’s departure represented an opening for the Sox, who to that point had been held scoreless for 12 straight innings, collecting just three hits. Naturally, it was the red-hot Reyes who crashed through it.

After a one-out single by Alex Verdugo, Reyes blasted a belt-high, 96-mile-per-hour fastball from former Red Sox reliever Jordan Weems into the Sox bullpen for a tying two-run homer. With his second homer of the year (and month), Reyes is hitting .371/.421/.629 in August.

Yet for much of the month, Reyes has stood alone in his offensive production, something that certainly proved the case on Wednesday night.

