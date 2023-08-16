So far, Red Sox pitchers have passed on ride from Nationals bullpen cart

All six Red Sox pitchers who came into Tuesday’s game from the bullpen — a group that included starter Nick Pivetta , who is applying his bullpen routine to his starts — declined the opportunity to take a lift on the electric-powered, baseball-shaped vehicle. The five Nationals pitchers who entered the game from the bullpen likewise declined a ride.

For the first time in the careers of most Red Sox relievers, the visit to Nationals Park has presented them with an unfamiliar choice: Should they ride into the game on a bullpen cart?

WASHINGTON — Red Sox bullpen members are confronting a Cartesian conundrum that has nothing to do with the eponymous French philosopher.

Instead, an unaccompanied driver took the cart for a forlorn one-way drive around the track before parking it behind the center-field fence in anticipation of another round of rejection.

“That thing is just riding in circles, unfortunately,” said Red Sox lefthander Brennan Bernardino.

For some, the bullpen cart — a staple of the sport in the 1970s and ‘80s that was revived and then re-retired in recent years at Chase Field in Arizona — elicits strong emotions.

“They’re just dumb,” Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen said. “I would never go in one. I’m so used to that jogging getting your body right, getting your body warm. It’s not in my nature, to be honest with you.”

Several Sox pitchers agreed with Jansen that they’d miss the aerobic exercise of jogging in from the bullpen. They also acknowledged discomfort with the potential blowback from teammates.

“If you’re in good health, you should be able to jog in from the bullpen,” said lefthander Chris Murphy.

“You’d probably have to answer to 25 ballplayers on your team after you rode the cart in, ‘Oh, you’re the guy who rode the cart,’ ” said bullpen coach Kevin Walker. “You’d probably get heckled.”

There are also practical considerations associated with the cart. With the vehicle parking in front of the visitors’ dugout instead of by the infield, Bernardino worried about the unknown duration of his journey to the mound.

“If it wasn’t for the [pitch] clock, I think I would try it once just to try it. But with the pitch clock, what if the driver is a little slower? What if I don’t have enough time?” said Bernardino. “You put extra pressure on yourself riding on that thing.”

Still, he hadn’t fully abandoned the idea of catching a lift before the Sox leave Washington.

“I’m still thinking about it. We’ll see,” he said. “It looks like fun.”

Turner lets it go

On Tuesday night, Justin Turner fouled off four 3-and-2 pitches before getting called out on strikes by umpire Bruce Dreckman on a breaking ball that was 5.2 inches outside — the farthest outside pitch to produce a called strike on a full count since 2019, according to Statcast data. Turner briefly put his hands on his head after the blown call but quickly let it go.

“It sucks, but they’re human. It is a tough job,” said Turner. “And as long as they’re willing to have the conversation about it and want to be better, which was the case with Bruce last night, there’s not a whole lot you can do to move on.”

Despite a pivotal call that marked the difference between a two-out walk and an inning-ending strikeout, Turner sounded unenthused about shifting to an automatic system for calling balls and strikes.

“I have a pretty good relationship with most [umpires] and I understand it’s a very, very difficult job,” said Turner. “I don’t necessarily want to move away from the human element, go to the ABS system, but that’s not really my decision. It’s whatever the league and the Players Association decide to do.”

Meanwhile, Turner said the bone bruise in his right heel has improved enough to restore his base as a hitter, and that his primary discomfort occurs when he runs. Though he continues to take ground balls in the infield, manager said Turner won’t play defense “for a while.”

With Turner unavailable for the field, Pablo Reyes is backup first base option to Triston Casas.

Houck close to return

In his third and likely final rehab appearance with Triple A Worcester, Tanner Houck — working back from facial fractures suffered on June 16 — threw four shutout innings, allowing just one single while striking out four, walking none, and getting six ground outs. He threw 36 of 59 pitches for strikes and elicited 11 swings and misses, six on sliders. As long as Houck doesn’t experience a physical setback, he’s expected to start against the Astros on Monday . . . Lefthander Chris Sale will be working with a limit of roughly 75 pitches against the Nationals on Thursday. He threw 58 pitches over 4⅔ innings in his return from a stress reaction in his shoulder last Friday . . . Outfielder Masataka Yoshida was out of the lineup for a second straight game but is likely to return on Thursday. “There’s nothing [physical] going on,” said Cora. “It’s just reset, recharge, and go.” . . . Righthander Zack Kelly, on the injured list since mid-April after undergoing an ulnar nerve surgery, threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. He could return this season . . . Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who’d resumed baseball activities last week, experienced discomfort and has once again been shut down. The Sox haven’t given up on the idea he can play this year but acknowledge he’s running out of time. “We’ve done everything possible and we’re still doing everything possible to get him back,” said Cora. “It’s not for lack of effort, because from his end and from our end, I’ll tell you, we’ve done everything. We’ll see what happens.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.