Top seeds Molly Smith and Mekhala Costello lead Mass. Women’s Amateur Championship into quarterfinals

The 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship moved into match play on Wednesday with the Round of 32 and Round of 16 bringing its share of fireworks and surprises.

Top-seeded Molly Smith of Vesper Country Club and second-seeded Mekhala Costello of Blue Hill Country Club continued their strong weeks, and three double-digit seeds also advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

The highlight match came in the Round of 16 when No. 13 seed Lillian Guleserian (Blue Hill Country Club) defeated fourth-seeded Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea GC, the 2018 Women’s Mass Am champion, after making par on the 19th hole. Guleserian will face fifth-seeded Isabel Brozena of Indian Ridge CC in the quarterfinals.