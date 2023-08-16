Top seeds Molly Smith and Mekhala Costello lead Mass. Women’s Amateur Championship into quarterfinals

The 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship moved into match play on Wednesday with the Round of 32 and Round of 16 bringing its share of fireworks and surprises.
Top-seeded Molly Smith of Vesper Country Club and second-seeded Mekhala Costello of Blue Hill Country Club continued their strong weeks, and three double-digit seeds also advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
The highlight match came in the Round of 16 when No. 13 seed Lillian Guleserian (Blue Hill Country Club) defeated fourth-seeded Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea GC, the 2018 Women’s Mass Am champion, after making par on the 19th hole. Guleserian will face fifth-seeded Isabel Brozena of Indian Ridge CC in the quarterfinals.
Advertisement
Sometimes par is all you need. Lillian Guleserian defeats Shannon Johnson in 19 holes to reach the quarterfinals.#MassWomensAm | #MassGolf pic.twitter.com/dgt7Ngg3CF— Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) August 16, 2023
No. 14 seed Mya Murphy bested third-seeded Madison Smith, 3 and 2, to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 11 seed Rebecca Skoler of Pine Brook CC. Clara Chae of KOHR Golf, the No. 27 seed, used a 19th-hole birdie to upset sixth-seeded Allison Paik of The Cape Club of Sharon in the Round of 32, but lost to Skoler, 3 and 2, in the Round of 16.
Clara Chae d. Allison Paik with this big birdie putt on their 19th hole to advance to the Round of 16.#MassWomensAm | #MassGolf pic.twitter.com/KS3UVTtcTo— Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) August 16, 2023
Smith, an 18-year-old rising star from Westford (Vesper Country Club), captured a 9 and 7 win against Jillian Johnson and a 3 and 2 victory against Tate Hadges. She and ninth-seeded Mary Mulcahy will tee off the quarterfinal round at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Costello will face Smith’s older sister, seventh-seeded Morgan Smith, in the quarterfinals.