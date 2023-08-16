Watch: Stan Grossfeld discusses his trips to visit seven wonders of the sports world

Globe photographer and associate editor Stan Grossfeld spent part of 2022 and 2023 visiting seven iconic sports venues in the United States, and produced photo essays about each visit.
In the video above from his appearance on Boston Globe Today, Grossfeld discusses the trip and the people he met during his time at each.
You can read more and check out photos from each location here: Fenway Park, Michigan Stadium a.k.a. The Big House, Churchill Downs, Augusta National, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Lambeau Field.
