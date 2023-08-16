scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Watch: Stan Grossfeld discusses his trips to visit seven wonders of the sports world

August 16, 2023
Seven wonders of the sports world
WATCH: Associate editor Stan Grossfeld shares stories from visits to his seven wonders of the sports world, from Fenway Park to Lambeau Field.

Globe photographer and associate editor Stan Grossfeld spent part of 2022 and 2023 visiting seven iconic sports venues in the United States, and produced photo essays about each visit.

In the video above from his appearance on Boston Globe Today, Grossfeld discusses the trip and the people he met during his time at each.

You can read more and check out photos from each location here: Fenway Park, Michigan Stadium a.k.a. The Big House, Churchill Downs, Augusta National, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Lambeau Field.

