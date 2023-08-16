World Cup 2023: A well-balanced, well-coached England team spoils the party for Australia

She moved into position to threaten via an exceptional ability to anticipate plays. She timed runs, got to headers. She showed how to go at opponents, freeze defenders, and convert from 20-plus yards. She did not seem slowed by a possible right calf injury — indicated by pictures of an ice pack on her leg after practice Tuesday.

Kerr, who has been slowed by a left leg injury sustained in training, was making her first start of the tournament. And, for much of the match, Kerr looked like the player who has scored 64 career goals for the Aussies.

Sam Kerr returned when Australia needed her most, in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney Wednesday. But Kerr’s scoring touch was absent, except on one spectacular long-distance bomb, and England took a 3-1 win over the Matildas.

But something was slightly off close to the net, when all it might have taken was Kerr’s special ability to flick on a header or make a quick touch or redirection.

And that was that for Australia. If Kerr did not line up a shot, nobody else seemed willing or able to do so. The Aussies might have become overly dependent on Kerr. After waiting this long for Kerr to return to full speed — or close to it — Matildas such as Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler seemed to defer to her. And it is difficult to blame them, as Kerr’s scoring has carried the team since the 2011 World Cup.

England, meanwhile, presented two forwards who are on their game. Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo came through with the final two goals, and now have four each in the tournament, tied for second in the Golden Boot race. When opportunities arrived, Hemp and Russo did not hesitate.

England coach Sarina Wiegman deployed a balanced lineup via a 3-5-2 alignment that stifled the Aussie offense; built an attack through Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, and Keira Walsh; covered the wings via Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly; and had Hemp and Russo constantly providing danger up front.

Toone opened the scoring in the 36th minute, and is tied with Stanway as the team’s leading scorer with 17 career goals. Add Lauren James, set to return from suspension, and England should be firing on all cylinders when it meets Spain in the final Sunday.

The Lionesses entered the World Cup under strength, after losing several starters to injury. Then midfielder Keira Walsh went out with a leg injury early in the group stage. But England has proven resilient, riding the momentum created since Wiegman was hired in 2021. Under Wiegman, England has sustained only one loss (30-1-8), a 2-0 result against Australia last year.

Confidence built from success under Wiegman, combined with composure on the ball, negated any Aussie attempts to high press. The Matilda midfield could not match England’s, and their best bet might have been to go after the Lioness back line in possession, force turnovers, create chaos. But even with Kerr keying the press, Australia could not disrupt England’s ability to play out of the back.

In previous games, Australia coach Tony Gustavsson sent right back Ellie Carpenter into the attack. But with Hemp and Russo threatening up front, Carpenter had to stay back. And, though Carpenter is probably the team’s swiftest defender, she had difficulty, overrunning an attempted clearance, allowing Hemp to go in alone on Mackenzie Arnold for the tie-breaker in the 71st minute.

Russo made it three in the 85th minute, finishing from Hemp in a two-on-four that showed the advantage of having two in-sync strikers.

England midfielder Ella Toone celebrated with coach Sarina Wiegman after the victory. Catherine Ivill/Getty

So England has advanced to its second final in two years after earning a reputation for getting stuck in the semifinals. The Lionesses lost in the last two World Cup semis and also fell in the 2017 Euros to the Netherlands (coached by Wiegman). But they broke the streak in last year’s Euros, winning at home against Sweden, then concluding things with a title victory over Germany before a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.

On Wednesday, it was England’s turn to spoil the party expected by a crowd of 75,784, including Australia prime minister Anthony Albanese, who planned to declare a national holiday had the Matildas continued on to win the title.

The Lionesses have reason to feel like favorites going into the final. England has plenty of high-profile players, but it has not been overly reliant on individual attacking players. Hemp and Russo have both provided goals in three of the last four games; if the back line and midfield can slow down Spain, the England attackers are there to provide the finishing touches.

