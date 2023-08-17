Author readings around Boston Aug. 20-Aug. 26

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY AUG. 20
- Maria Gianferrari and Maris Wicks (”You and the Powerbird”) discuss their new picture book at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY AUG. 21
- Nick Fuller Googins (”The Great Transition”) is in conversation with Miriam Wasser at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Cara Fitzpatrick (”The Death of Public School: How Conservatives Won the War Over Education in America”) is in conversation with James Dao at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Tracey Enerson Wood (”The President’s Wife”) discusses her book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
TUESDAY AUG. 22
- Tracey Enerson Wood (”The President’s Wife”) discusses and signs her latest book at 7 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $29.75 and include a signed copy of the book.)
- Celeste Ng (”Our Missing Hearts”) is in conversation with Emily Habeck at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theater at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $8-$28.)
- Christy Cashman (”The Truth About Horses”) is in conversation with Jane Seymour at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Ingrid Stobbe and William R. Pace (”The Filmmaker’s Guide to Creatively Embracing Limitations”) will discuss their new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Josh Cook (”The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-First Century”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 23
- Editor Michael A. Burstein (”Jewish Futures: Stories from the World’s Oldest Diaspora”) is in conversation with contributors E.M. Ben Shaul, S.I. Rosenbaum, Abraham Josephine Riesman, and others at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Marcelo Gleiser (”The Dawn of a Mindful Universe”) discusses his latest book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY AUG. 24
- Lee Smith (”Silver Alert”) discusses her new book at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
- Jennifer Lunden (”American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life”) is in conversation with Catherine Guthrie at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Adalyn Grace (”Foxglove”) is in conversation with Amanda Foody & C. L. Herman at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.