Before ‘Fargo’ returns, a fast ranking of the first four seasons

I’m hoping this season is a good one. Maybe it’s time to start catching up with the previous seasons? My favorite so far is season 2, the one in which a beautician and her butcher husband accidentally run over the son of a crime family. It stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Wilson, and Ted Danson, and it twists in some unexpected and amusing ways. Jean Smart as a crime boss? Great.

FX’s anthology series “Fargo” is coming back for a fifth season, on Nov. 21. This time, the story is set in 2019, with Juno Temple starring as a housewife named Dot who is on the run from law enforcement. Jon Hamm is the sheriff looking for her, Joe Keery (from “Stranger Things”) is his son, and Jennifer Jason Leigh is in the mix as Dot’s mother-in-law. Lukas Gage and Dave Foley (“The Kids in the Hall”!) are also cast.

I like the first season of “Fargo” second best. It is excellent, but I prefer season 2 because the story line is unfamiliar. The first season re-creates the Coen brothers’ movie to some extent. The cast is, as usual, spectacular, featuring Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Bob Odenikirk, and Keith Carradine among others.

Season 3 is my third favorite, largely due to two killer performances. David Thewlis is deeply creepy as a goon with a set of nasty teeth, and Ewan McGregor is excellent as the businessman he’s exploiting — as well as his twin brother. Carrie Coon, Scoot McNairy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Michael Stuhlbarg also star.

And season 4 is my least favorite. There are plenty of good things to say about it, but it doesn’t come together effectively in the end. Set in the 1950s, it’s about two crime families honoring their tradition of trading the youngest sons between their two households. What could go wrong? Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Wishaw star.

Martin Freeman in season 1 of "Fargo." Chris Large/FX via AP





