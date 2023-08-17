Boston Ballet announces Ming Min Hui as new executive director

“As we led the executive search for Max’s replacement, it was clear that there was no one better for the job than Ming,” said Laura Sen, vice chair of the board of trustees. “Ming is bright, energetic, and intellectually curious, qualities that will serve the ballet well in her new role. In addition, her success as executive director will surely be enhanced by strong bonds and mutual respect with staff and artists alike.”

As Boston Ballet begins preparations to open the company’s 60th season, it announced the appointment of Ming Min Hui as its new executive director today. Hui, who joined Boston Ballet as its chief of staff in 2015, became its chief financial officer in 2019, mining a background in investment banking and corporate strategy at JP Morgan Chase. She has been serving as the company’s interim executive director since the July departure of Meredith “Max” Hodges, who left to become CEO of the Shed in Manhattan.

Advertisement

As executive director, Hui will work with artistic director Mikko Nissinen, who said Hui is positioned to usher in the organization’s next phase of transformational growth, having distinguished herself as a trusted leader and strategic thinker. “During COVID, she was the mastermind behind [our] strategies,” Nissinen said. “I think the world of her. This is the next step up for her, and we are excited to work with her in the new capacity and pave the way to the next page of Boston Ballet’s history.”

Hui, 35, a graduate of Yale University with a B.A. in English Literature, has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. While chief of staff at Boston Ballet, she led initiatives that included the relocation and expansion of the company’s school in Newton as well as the upgrade of Boston Ballet’s website and technology infrastructure. Hui also has provided leadership in the organization’s efforts toward diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Advertisement

“I’m not the kind of person you think of running an American ballet company — I’m a young Asian American woman,” and mother to a toddler, Hui said. “But I’ve built a path for myself here because people appreciate me authentically for me and what I bring to the table,” she added. “I was under Max Hodges’s mentorship for eight years and she propelled my career forward and taught me everything she knew, so I’m grateful to carry the mantle forward.”

Ballet has been one of Hui’s primary passions since childhood, and she continued to dance in student initiatives during college and business school. “She really cares about [dance], so that completes the whole picture,” said Nissinen.

“To be able to find a career that combines my business background with this passion is a dream come true,” Hui said. “I’ve stayed at this company for so long partially for its amazing world-class art making and education that I think is life changing,” Hui said. “It’s just incredible what this company has done for the greater community.”

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.