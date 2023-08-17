Bruce Springsteen has ‘taken ill,’ postpones two shows with E Street Band

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the message reads .

Springsteen and the E Street Band postponed two shows, on Wednesday and Friday, at Citizens Bank Park , according to a message posted on social media , allowing the legendary rock star to rest.

Bruce Springsteen has “taken ill” and won’t be dancing in the dark in Philadelphia as planned this week.

The team is “working on rescheduling the dates,” the message continued. Tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored.

Springsteen is scheduled to return to the Boston area next week with two shows at Gillette Stadium Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

Many fans wished Springsteen, 73, a speedy recovery.

“Wishing Bruce a speedy recovery. Was on my way out the door to hang with this crew and heard that the Philly shows were postponed,” one person tweeted. “This photograph was taken a few months ago in Philly and I recall hearing Bruce say to the band how much he loved that show and the Philly fans!”

Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their international tour in February with performances across the United States, including in Boston at TD Garden earlier this March. The run of shows mark their first tour dates together in several years.

The Boss and the crew kicked off their shows across the Atlantic in late April, when they performed in Spain. They returned stateside for two shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in August.

One fan tweeted they were watching Springsteen perform on Broadway on television, adding that they are “hoping for better health for the Boss for Foxborough.”

